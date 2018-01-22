ScandiDos Announces First Order of Delta4 Discover in U.S. Market

This purchase places the University Medical System at the head of the community for state-of-the art quality assurance through independent and automated verification of the planned radiation dose with the delivered dose to the patient. “We serve our community and safety is not just a promise, it is a priority. We look forward to informing our community that our continuing efforts to ensure safe radiation treatments have reached a new pinnacle with our investment and adoption of Discover technology,” said Sharon Shoulders, Cancer Center Director at The University Medical Center, who plans to use the recent purchase in the hospital’s marketing efforts.Dr. Dharanipathy Rangaraj, Director of Medical Physics Consultant at The University Medical Center, adds: “We are excited about the Discover technology, as it eliminates the guessing game and assumptions about daily dose delivery. This fundamentally changes how we perform quality assurance and document doses delivered to patients using direct measurement.”

Dr. Ramzi Abdulrahman, Radiation Oncologist and Professor of Radiation Oncology at Texas Tech University, also played an important role in deciding to integrate the Delta4Discover due several key benefits of the system. “Now, we can determine daily dose variation through measurement, which was never possible before. We believe this new data, including machine dose fluctuation and daily patient anatomy variance, will allow us to study radiobiological effects of daily dose variances on tumors and open a new area of research and new level of assurance,” he said.

With this first order in the United States, ScandiDos anticipates a strong potential for additional orders of its industry-leading technology in North America.

For more information about Delta4 Discover, visit: www.delta4family.com/products

About ScandiDos AB

With its Delta4 Phantom, now updated as the Delta4 Phantom+, ScandiDos AB has assumed a leading role in advanced dosimetry and quality assurance of modern cancer radiation therapy. The Delta4 Discover, which is now validated for clinical use by Varian, allows clinics to provide radiation dosage verification during ongoing treatment of patients, thereby increasing the quality of the treatment and patient safety. The measurement system and advanced calculation programs from ScandiDos provide physicians, physicists and patients with validation that the advanced cancer radiation treatment is delivered precisely in the quantity and manner as planned.

Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, ScandiDos was founded in 2002 and has grown to include offices in Madison, Wis., Beijing and Paris. With its global footprint, ScandiDos has installed dosimetry and QA solutions in 45 countries, and its systems can be found in leading cancer centers worldwide. The company has partnership agreements with Varian and Elekta, which include ScandiDos products in their sales systems. Since April 2014, ScandiDos has been listed on NASDAQ First North Stockholm with the ticker symbol SDOS.

