-
In&Out
- -
-
Epatite C
- -
-
Brexit
- -
-
Governance
- -
CNS Therapeutics Markets, 2016-2024 – Global Strategic Business Report 2017: Anti-Alzheimer’s, Anti-Parkinson’s, Anti-Epilepsy, Pain Management, Anti-Psychotics, Anti-Depressants & Others
CNS Therapeutics Markets, 2016-2024 – Global Strategic Business Report 2017: Anti-Alzheimer’s, Anti-Parkinson’s, Anti-Epilepsy, Pain Management, Anti-Psychotics, Anti-Depressants & Others
PR Newswire
DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2018
The “CNS Therapeutics – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for CNS Therapeutics in US$ Million by the following Product Groups:
- Anti-Alzheimer’s
- Anti-Parkinson’s
- Anti-Epilepsy
- Pain Management
- Anti-Psychotics
- Anti-Depressants
- Others
The report profiles 162 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AbbVie Inc.
- Alkermes Plc.
- Allergan, Plc
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, LLC
- AstraZeneca Plc
- BIAL Group
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Eisai Co., Ltd.
- Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Eli Lilly and Co.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline
- H. Lundbeck A/S
- Johnson & Johnson
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Purdue Pharma L.P.
- Sanofi S.A
- Shire Plc
- Strides Shasun Limited
- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.
- Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- UCB Group
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
CNS Therapeutics Exhibit Robust Opportunities amidst Rising Incidence of CNS Disorders
List of FDA Approved CNS Drugs: 2015 through 2017
Patent Expiries of Major Drugs Exert Downward Pressure on the Global CNS Market
Patent Expiries of Leading CNS Drugs: 2008-2022
Developed Markets to Maintain their Dominance
Developing Market to Drive the Market Momentum
2. MARKET ANALYSIS BY THERAPEUTIC CATEGORIES
Anti-Epilepsy Market
Global Market Overview
Disease Overview
Treatment
Anti-Epileptic Market (AEDs) by Drug Class: List of Drugs under Broad-Spectrum AEDs and Narrow-Spectrum AEDs
Leading Anti-Epileptic Drugs
Leading Anti-Epileptic Drugs and Their Mechanism of Action
Patent Expiries of Major Anti-Epilepsy Drugs
High Unmet Needs Offer Scope for Market Growth
Select Currently Available Epilepsy Drugs
Select Anti-Epilepsy Drugs (AEDs) in Phase III Trials
Innovative Drugs Needed for Better Treatment Compliance
Abounding Potential for NCEs
Developed Countries Account for a Major Share of Epilepsy Treatment
Developing Countries Struggle with Low Treatment Rates
Refractory Childhood Epilepsy & Pregnancy Epilepsy
Major Concerns
Review of Anti-Epilepsy Drugs
Vimpat
Keppra
Lamictal
Tegretol
Sabril
Perampanel
Zonegran
Topamax
Trileptal
Neurontin
Lyrica
Depakine
CNS Pain Management
Market Overview
Treatment
Drugs Indicated for Pain Management
Select Phase III Completed Studies for Cancer Pain
Regional Overview
Players
Combination Therapies Gain Prominence
Key Trends in Chronic Pain Management
Minimally Invasive Procedures Gain Popularity for Chronic Back Pain
Neuropathic Pain Management: Market with High Potential
Select Phase III Completed Studies for Neuropathic Pain
Migraine Market: A Core Vertical in CNS Pain Management
Migraine Care: Select Patent Expiries (2013-2015)
New Pain Management Drugs
Recent Approvals in Pain Management: 2016-2017
Select Pain Management Drugs
Flupirtine
Lyrica
Oxycodone
Nucynta ER
Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors (mGluRs)
Anti-Alzheimer’s
Market Overview
Treatment for Alzheimer’s
Select Leading Drugs for Alzheimer’s Disease by Drug Category
Patent Expiries of Leading Alzheimer’s Drugs
Drug Development Scenario for Alzheimer’s
Major Focus on Amyloid Targets
Aducanumab
A Promising Drug for Alzheimer’s Disease
Phase III Pipeline Drugs for Alzheimer’s Disease
Prevention Gains Increasing Attention
Novel Treatment for Alzheimer’s to Emerge
Evolving Brain Imaging Technologies to Offer Early and Greater Accuracy
A Review of Select Anti-Alzheimer’s Drugs
Aricept
Exelon
Reminyl
Ebixa
Namenda
Anti-Inflammatory Drug, Ponstel, Displays Potential to Treat Alzheimers in Mice
Anti-Parkinson’s
Market Overview
Levodopa
The Gold Standard for Parkinson’s Treatment
Xadago
New Approved Add-On Therapy for Parkinson’s Disease
NUPLAZID
The First and the Only Approved Drug for Psychosis related to Parkinson’s disease
MSDC-0160
A Potential Drug Undergoing Animal Studies
Select Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs
Levodopa
Dopamine Agonists
Mirapex
Requip
Anti-Depressants
Market Overview
Anti-Depressant Treatment
Low R&D Investments Restrict New Antidepressants Development
Select Antidepressants Drugs
Zoloft (Sertraline)
Cymbalta
Prozac (Fluoxetine)
Effexor (Venlafaxine)
Paxil
Wellbutrin (Bupropion)
Anti-Psychotics
Market Overview
Companies Focus on Next Generation Products to Deflect the Heat of Competition
Leading Atypical Antipsychotics for the Treatment of Schizophrenia
Promising Compounds in Clinical Development for the Treatment of Schizophrenia in Adults
Select Anti-Psychotic Drugs
Zyprexa
Seroquel
Abilify
Clozaril
Risperdal
Risperdal Consta
Geodon
Invega Sustenna
Saphris
Latuda
Other CNS Disorders (ADHD, MS, and Insomnia)
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Market Overview
Approved Drugs for ADHD: 2017
Pipeline Drugs for ADHD: As of March 2017
Select ADHD Drugs
Concerta
Adderall
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Multiple Sclerosis Approved Therapies (Injectables)
Multiple Sclerosis Approved Therapies (Oral)
Patent Expiration Date/Year of the Major MS Drugs
Ocrevus
The First Approved Drug for Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS)
Multiple Sclerosis: Pipeline Analysis
Potential MS treatments, which are currently in Phase 3 Clinical Trials
Potential MS treatments, which are currently in Phase 2 Clinical Trials
Potential Treatment for Primary Progressive MS, which are in Phase 3
Potential Treatment for Primary Progressive MS, which are in Phase 2
Potential Treatment for Secondary Progressive MS, which are in Phase 3
Potential Treatment for Secondary Progressive MS, Which are in Phase 2
Insomnia
Overview
Zolpidem
Eszopiclone
3. GROWTH DRIVERS & MARKET TRENDS
Burgeoning Global Aging Populace, Longer Life Expectancy to Drive CNS Demand
Increased Spending on Prescription Drugs Bodes Well for the CNS Therapeutics Market
Rising Healthcare Expenditure to Boost CNS Therapeutics Market
Growing Penetration of Generic Drugs Emerges as a Key Trait
Developments in CNS Drug Delivery Technologies Bode Well for the CNS Drugs Market
Understanding of BBB Cell Biology & Its Positive Impact on Epilepsy Drugs: A Case-in-Point
Pharma Companies: Seeking New Tools to Offset Pressure on Drug Pipelines
Awareness Campaigns Launched by Pharma Companies to Benefit the Market
Music and Memory Programs Positively Impact Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) and Related Dementia (ADRD) Patients
New Method to Isolate Active Compounds Related to Alzheimers from Plant Medicines
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Definition
Central Nervous System
Mortality Threat of CNS Disorders
Science of NMDA Receptors and its Disease Significance
Major CNS Disorders:
Alzheimer’s Disease
Alzheimer’s Effect on Brain
Causes for Alzheimer’s
Who Are at Risk?
Prevalence of Alzheimer’s Disease
Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s
Parkinson’s Disease
Prevalence
Symptoms
Causes
Diagnosis
Epilepsy
Symptoms of Epilepsy
Types of Epilepsy and Epileptic Seizures
Preventive Measures
Treatment Options for Epilepsy Patients
Treatment Options Available for Epilepsy Patients
Epilepsy Drug Treatment Paradigm
Pain Management
Debilitating Effects of Pain
Types of Pain
Acute Pain
Chronic Pain
Migraine
Neuropathic Pain
Nociceptive Pain
Anti-Psychotics
Bipolar Disorder
Symptoms of Bipolar Disorder
Mood Episode
A Major Symptom
Manic Episode Vs Depressive Episode
Causes of Bipolar Disorder
Types of Bipolar Disorder
Co-morbidities of Bipolar Disorder
Schizophrenia
Prevalence by Gender
Symptoms of Schizophrenia
Causes of Schizophrenia
Therapies for Bipolar Disorder & Schizophrenia
Mood Stabilizing Agents
Antidepressants
Antipsychotic Drugs
Indications of Antipsychotics
An Effective Adjunctive Therapy
Off-label Uses
Efficacy
Marred by Lack of Evidence Base
Types of Antipsychotics
Difference between Typical and Atypical
Atypical Antipsychotics Up Against Typicals
Side Effects of Antipsychotics
Symptoms of Antipsychotics Withdrawal
Controversies Surrounding Antipsychotics
Prohibited Practices
Antipsychotics in Pregnant Women
Depression
Prevalence of Depression
Causes of Depression
Types of Depressive Disorders
Available Treatment
Tricyclic Antidepressants
Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors
Lithium Salts
Working of Antidepressants
Ranking of Antidepressants in Terms of Efficacy
Types of Antidepressants
NMDA Receptor Antagonists
NMDA Receptor (NMDAR)
NMDA Receptor Agonists
Acetylcholinesterase Inhibitors
Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)
Workings of SSRIs
Safety Levels of SSRI Drugs
Adverse Effects of SSRI
Serotonin Noradrenaline Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)
Others Common CNS Disorders
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
Consequences of ADHD
What Leads to ADHD?
Treating ADHD
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Types of Multiple Sclerosis
Prevalence of MS
Causes of MS
Myths Surrounding Multiple Sclerosis
Symptoms of MS
Diagnosis of MS
Treatment
Insomnia
Prevalence of Insomnia
Therapies for Insomnia
5. INNOVATIONS
Scientists Discover New Epilepsy Drug in Fish Model
A Smart Walking Stick for Parkinson’s Patients
New Technologies for Pain Management
A Threat to Opiod Therapeutics
Radiofrequency Ablation Device
Omron Healthcare’s HEAT Pain Pro TENS Device
BurstDR Stimulation from St Jude Medical, Inc
Virtual Reality from DeepStream VR
ActiPatch from BioElectronics Corporation
6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS & R&D BREAKTHROUGHS
Zydus Cadila’s Anti-Depressant Drug Receives USFDA Approval
Neurocrine’s 80 mg INGREZZA Capsules gets FDA Approval
Roche’s OCREVUS gets Swiss Agency Approval
Theranexus’S THN102 Drug Receives US Patent
UCB’s AED VIMPAT gets EU Approval for Paediatric Use
UCB’s AED BRIVIACT Receives Approval from FDA
Dr Reddy’s Unveils Anti-Depressant & Muscle Relaxant Drugs
Sunovion Submits Drug Application to the FDA for Dasotraline
Eisai Pharmaceuticals Unveils Anti-Epilepsy Drug Fycompa
Eisai’s Antiepileptic Drug gets Approval from FDA
UCB’s AED gets EU CHMP Positive Opinion on License Extension
Prexton Unveils Phase II Clinical Testing of its Investigational Drug Candidate in PD
BIAL Introduces New Treatment Opicapone for Parkinson’s Disease
Sunovion’s Latuda Receives FDA Approval to Treat Bipolar Depression
Alkermes gets FDA Approval for Two-Month ARISTADA
Lundbeck & Otsuka’s Brexpiprazole gets Approval from EMA
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma gets Import Drug License Approval from CFDA
Minoryx’s MIN-102 gets Orphan Drug Designation by FDA
Sunovion’s Latuda gets FDA Approval
Tohoku University Introduces New Drug SAK3
FYCOMPA of Eisai Receives FDA Approval
Proximagen Announces the Meeting of Primary Efficacy Endpoint for Midazolam Nasal Spray
GW Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Results for Second Phase III Study of Epidiolex
Daiichi Sankyo Reports Results of Two Pain Drugs
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Declares Topline Results for Lurasidone from a Phase 3 Study
Ocrevus Receives FDA Approval
FDA Scrutinizes Skin Reactions with Zecuity Sumatriptan Patch
Zinbryta Receives FDA Approval for Treating Multiple Sclerosis
Tecfidera Emerges as a First-line Treatment for Relapsing- remitting Multiple Sclerosis (RRMS)
GlaxoSmithKline Announces the Discontinuation of Retigabine ( Trobalt)
EISAI’S BACE Inhibitor E2609 gets Fast Track Designation from FDA
Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine Unveils NTRX-07
BIAL Introduces Opicapone
iX Biopharma Unveils Next Drug BnoX
Daiichi Sankyo & UCB Unveils Vimpat Tablets
AstraZeneca & Lilly’s AZD3293 gets FDA Fast Track Designation
Eisai Introduces Fycompa (perampanel)
Novartis Drug Afinitor gets EU Approval
TG Therapeutics to Start Phase 2 Clinical Study of TG-1101
Acadia gets FDA Approval for the Nuplazid (pimavanserin) Drug
AstraZeneca & Lilly’s AZD3293 Continues into Phase III of the Phase II/III Seamless Trial
Zambon S.p.A and Newron Unveils Xadago (safinamide)
Lundbeck and Takeda gets CRL from FDA for Brintellix ( vortioxetine) sNDA
Allergan Announces Availabilty of VRAYLAR in the US
Otsuka’s gets Approval for ABILIFY
Zambon and Newron Unveils Xadago (safinamide)
UCB gets EU Approval for New Epilepsy Drug BRIVIACT
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Mylan Acquires Meda
ProQR Splits Out Amylon Therapeutics for CNS Therapeutics
Allergan Takes Over Lysosomal Therapeutics
AstraZeneca Partners with Takeda
Charles River Takes Over Brains On-Line
Pairnomix Partners with StemoniX to Develop Epilepsy Model
Accera Inks Partnership & Licensing Agreement with DuChemBioH
H. Lundbeck A/S Inks Agreement with IBC
Xenon Takes Over XEN1101
Bristol-Myers Squibb Inks Two Separate Agreement with Biogen & Roche
Valeo Pharma Partners with Zambon
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Inks License Agreement with Bukwang
Eisai Inks Agreement with Meiji Seika Pharma
Actavis UK & Ireland Taken Over by Accord Healthcare
Piramal Takes Over Mallinckrodt
Ataxion Takes Over Luc Therapeutics
Otsuka to Take Over Neurovance
nLife Partners with wave life sciences
EISAI Inks Marketing and Distribution Agreement with Orion
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Takes Over Tolero
Zydus Cadila Takes Over Sentynl
Takeda Partners with Ovid
Lilly toTake Over CoLucid
Aurobindo Pharma Takes Over Generis
Genkyotex Merges with Genticel
Eisai Inks Agreement with Keio University
Evotec Partners with Celgene
AstraZeneca Inks Agreement with Lilly
Takeda and Lightstone Introduces Cerevance
Pacira Partners with GeneAlign
Allergan Takes Over Chase Pharmaceuticals
Synapcell Partners with University of Utah
BlackThorn Therapeutics to Develop Novel
Evotec Partners with UCB
Ligand Enters License Agreement with Seelos Therapeutics
Takeda Partners with Affilogic
Riemser Takes Over CNS Portfolio from Dolorgiet
OPKO Takes Over Transition Therapeutics, Inc
Sunovion to Take Over Cynapsus Therapeutics
Boehringer Ingelheim Partners with Saniona
Denali Partners with F-star Modular Antibody Technology
Scintilla Takes Over Semnur Pharmaceuticals
Pfizer Takes Over Bamboo Therapeutics
Pfizer Partners with IBM
Lupin Acquires 21 Branded Drugs from Shionogi
Teva Takes Over Actavis Generics
Chronos Takes Over Pre-clinical Programmes from Shire
Otsuka & IBM Inks Agreement to Establish Otsuka Digital Health
Aspen Inks Agreement with AstraZeneca AB and AstraZeneca UK
Merck Acquires Afferent Pharmaceuticals
Centrexion Takes Over three Analgesic Candidates from Boehringer Ingelheim
Reset Partners with Alkermes
Zambon & Newron Pharmaceuticals Expands its Market
Eisai Inks Agreement with Esteve
Upsher-Smith Partners with Saniona
Acorda Agrees to Take Over Biotie Therapies
Eisai Inks Agreement with Sysmex
UCB Inks Agreement with Baylor College
GTCR Partners with Ed Fiorentino
Boehringer Ingelheim Inks Agreement with Arena
PsychoGenics Partners with ADDF
Takeda Inks Agreement with NsGene
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 162 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 183)
- The United States (79)
- Canada (13)
- Japan (15)
- Europe (50)
- France (5)
- Germany (9)
- The United Kingdom (9)
- Italy (2)
- Spain (3)
- Rest of Europe (22)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7mnx8v/cns_therapeutics?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716