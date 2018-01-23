Global $5.5 Bn Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market, 2014-2025

The “Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market Analysis By Product (Monofocal, Multifocal, Toric, and Accommodative), By End User, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 – 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global intraocular lenses (IOLs) market is expected to reach USD 5.54 billion by 2025

Factors such as rise in prevalence of cataract, increasing aging population with high risk of developing ocular conditions, and government initiatives focused on reducing instances of preventable blindness are expected to drive the market.

Benefits of premium lenses such as enhanced visualization and patient convenience are boosting their adoption globally, thereby propelling the IOLs market. However, factors such as poor reimbursement schemes for premium lenses and high post-treatment costs are challenging market growth.

Rise in diabetic population has a direct and positive impact on the demand for IOLs as these patients are more susceptible to ocular conditions such as cataract and glaucoma. Development of novel surgical options available for cataract treatment, such as advanced micro-incision surgery and femtosecond lasers are also expected to fuel the market. On the other hand, post-surgical complications such as refractive defects are expected to moderately limit market growth.

Adoption of premium IOLs is expected to increase in the coming years since they offer benefits such as higher precision, enhanced visualization, and multifocal aperture. The premium lenses segment includes multifocal, toric, and accommodative IOLs. Multifocal lenses are proving to be beneficial to patients since they offer multifocal apertures and resolve issues such as astigmatism and presbyopia. Toric IOLs are used in the treatment of astigmatism and are estimated to replace traditional incision procedures to correct vision impairments resulting from astigmatism.

North America dominated the global IOLs market. Factors contributing to its dominance include rising adoption of premium intraocular lenses and increasing number of patients suffering from cataract in the U.S. Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate in the global IOLs market. Increasing awareness regarding advanced surgical options and efforts of government as well as non-government organizations to improve awareness on and availability of affordable eye care are factors boosting the

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Intraocular Lenses Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Intraocular Lenses Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Intraocular Lenses Market: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Intraocular Lenses Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product and End-use

Chapter 7 Intraocular Lenses Market: Competitive Landscape

Alcon Inc.

Johnson and Johnson Vision Care Inc.

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Rayner

EyeKon Medical Inc.

Lenstec Inc.

HumanOptics AG

STAAR Surgical Company

HOYA CORPORATION

