Global Dental Laboratories Markets Strategic Business Report 2018

The “Dental Laboratories – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Dental Laboratories in US$ Million.

The report profiles 143 companies including many key and niche players such as:

3M ESPE ( USA )

ESPE ( ) A Plus Dental Laboratory (UK)

ADL Dental Laboratories ( Canada )

) Asteto Dent Labs ( USA )

) Champlain Dental Laboratory, Inc. ( USA )

) Dental Services Group ( USA )

) Dentsply Sirona ( USA )

) Elysee Dental Solutions BV ( Netherlands )

) Flemming Dental Service GmbH ( Germany )

) Glidewell Laboratories ( USA )

) Institut Straumann AG ( Switzerland )

) Iverson Dental Laboratories ( USA )

) Knight Dental Design (UK)

MicroDental Laboratories Inc. ( USA )

) Modern Dental Laboratory USA ( USA )

( ) National Dentex Corporation ( USA )

) NDX Lords ( USA )

) Nobel Biocare Holding AG ( Switzerland )

) Patriot Dental Laboratory ( USA )

) Shofu, Inc. ( Japan )

) Southern Craft Dental Laboratory, Inc. ( USA )

) Swift Dental Laboratory Ltd. (UK)

Utah Valley Dental Lab ( USA )

) Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Dental Laboratories Market: Rising Demand for Dental Products and Services Drives Market Growth

Developing Countries to Fuel Future Growth Opportunities

Growth in Dental Implants and Restorations Market to Drive Lab Revenues

Economic Growth

An Indicator of Dental Laboratories Market Dynamics

2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Focus on Lab Economics Leads to Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies

Digitization & Changing Role of Laboratories

CAD/CAM: Transforming Dental Practices

Dental 3D Printing

A High Growth Market

Chairside Fabrication

Not a Near-term Threat

Dental Labs Support Operations of Dental Practices

Skilled Lab Technicians

To Stay in Demand

Material Advances Focus on Bridging Gap between Natural & Artificial Teeth

Rising Popularity of Aesthetic Dentistry to Drive Growth

All-Ceramic Restorations Benefit from the Trend Favoring Monolithic Restorations

3D Printing Improves Laboratory Workflows

Digitalization Trend Picks Pace in Implants Market

Advancements in Dental Implants Drive Market Growth

Small Laboratories

Yet to be Written Off

Growing Dental Tourism

An Opportunity for Dental Labs Market

Outsourcing

A Growing Phenomenon

3. DENTAL MARKET: A REVIEW

Demographic Factors & Increased Spending on Oral Care to Fuel Growth in the Dental Market

Growth Drivers in the Dental Market

In a Nutshell

Changing Dynamics of Dental Markets in Developed & Developing Regions

Aging Global Population: A Major Growth Propeller

Increasing Opportunities in Developing Countries

Increasing Healthcare Spending to Stir Demand for Dental Products & Services

Spurt in Dental Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities

M&A Activity on the Rise in Dental Industry

4. AN INTRODUCTION TO DENTAL LABORATORIES

Dental Laboratory

Definition

Manufacturing of Dental Solutions at Laboratories

Dental Prosthetics

Crowns

Types of Crowns

Full Gold Crowns

Porcelain Fused-to-Metal (PFM) Crowns

Non-Metal Restorations

Bridges

Inlays

Onlays

Veneers

Dentures

Dental Implants

An Introduction

Types of Implants

Endosseous Dental Implants

Root-Form Dental Implants

Plate-Form Dental Implants

Ramus Frame Dental Implants

Transosseous Dental Implants

Subperiosteal Dental Implants

Prostheses Preparation Process

Conventional Vs. Modern Restoration Process

CAD/CAM Dentistry

An Insight

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Lifco Takes Over City Dentallabor and Hohenstcken-Zahntechnik

National Dentex Labs Purchases Albensi Laboratories

Knight Dental Announces Investment in York Dental Laboratory

Knight Dental Takes Over Precision Craft Dental Laboratory

Modern Dental to Take Over MicroDental Laboratories

Modern Dental Acquires Cenetory Pty Limited

Digital Dental Lab Merges with Dental Laboratory Milling Supplies

MicroDental Laboratories Takes Over Rock Creek Dental Ceramics

Young Innovations Acquires Medical Products Laboratories’ PDCMD

G&H Dental Arts Snaps UP Buttress-Wilshire Dental Laboratory and Cushman & Associates Dental Lab

Cornerstone Dental Labs Takes Over Jaslow Dental Laboratory

Cressey & Company LP Acquires Stake in Dental Services Group

MicroDental Laboratories Announces Acquisition of Tetra Dynamics Dental Laboratory

MicroDental Laboratories Acquires Phoenix Dental Laboratory

Zimmer Holdings Snaps Up Biomet

University of Technology Partners with Great Shape!

3D Systems Inks Multi-National Distribution Agreement with Henry Schein

Brighton Implant Clinic Unveils New Dental Laboratory in Worthing

Brighton Implant Clinic Adds Medit Identica Blue 2015 Scanner to the Hove Branch

Glidewell Laboratories Launches CloudPoint FastScan and FastDesign

Iverson Dental Laboratories Rolls Out Comprehensive Array of Enhanced Dental Products

6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 143 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 148)

The United States (28)

(28) Canada (3)

(3) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (110)

France (7)

(7) Germany (76)

(76) The United Kingdom (11)

(11) Italy (2)

(2) Spain (3)

(3) Rest of Europe (11)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9ffpbd/global_dental?w=5

