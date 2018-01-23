Global Healthcare Industry Outlook 2018 – 8 Market Predictions

The “Global Healthcare Industry Outlook, 2018” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The global healthcare industry will register a stable growth rate of 4.82% during 2018

The markets covered include pharmaceuticals and biotech, in-vitro diagnostics, medical technologies, medical imaging, and healthcare IT. The analysis captures sectoral and regional trends and provides predictions for the upcoming year as organizations.

This study provides guidance on where to find the greatest opportunities for expansion. With high spending on healthcare, prices of medical devices, consumables and drugs will continue to decline in the developed markets of the US and Western Europe.

This would provide the impetus to change the paradigms of product development and geographic rollouts across high growth, emerging healthcare markets, especially the Asia-Pacific region. Furthermore, reimbursement for digital health will improve as managing efficiencies in healthcare delivery become ever more important.

The unique confluence of emerging technologies and investment trends will make 2018 the year of technical breakthroughs with the adoption of popular digital health technology solutions such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), Big Data analytics, and robotics across select healthcare segments.

In addition, cloud-based PaaS/SaaS platforms will be integral to any healthcare data monetization model. The transition of these technologies from ideation to actionable applications will drive growth opportunities across the globe.

Key Features

Product as a Service (XaaS) business models becoming the norm: the XaaS model will open new revenue streams driving future sustainability for the healthcare industry

Cloud emerging as core platform across multiple sectors as stakeholders demand cost efficiency: total healthcare cloud computing market for providers will cross the $5 billion mark in global revenues by 2018

Big Tech companies experiencing high rewards from their investments

Virtual and remote clinical trials adoption increasing with focus shifting to efficiency and patient-centricity

Robotics, ranging from automation to care delivery, progressing in provider utilities

Asia-Pacific countries taking the lead on Smart’ hospital projects

Cyberattacks on the healthcare industry doubling, despite increased investments during 2018

Data insight-driven incentives impacting premiums and becoming standard for payer-corporate partnerships, spurring wellness programs globally

Key Issues Addressed

What are the top predictions for healthcare markets in 2018?

What market revenues and growth rates are anticipated for the global healthcare market?

What are the key projections and growth opportunities for major healthcare market segments?

What are the major macro and micro regional/country-level trends specific to the healthcare industry?

What are the key technologies and growth opportunities to watch for during 2018?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Research Scope

Key 2018 Healthcare Market Predictions

Global Healthcare Market Revenue – 2017 and 2018

2018 Global Prospective – Developed Markets

2018 Global Prospective – Emerging Markets

2. Revisiting 2017 Predictions

2017 Retrospective – What Actually Happened: Highlights of 2017

Key Global Healthcare Industry Predictions for 2017

3. Total Global Healthcare Industry Outlook for 2018

Total Global Healthcare Industry Outlook for 2018

Global Healthcare Revenue by Sector in 2017 and 2018

Global Healthcare Revenue by Region in 2017 and 2018

4. Key 2018 Healthcare Market Predictions

Prediction 1 – Product as a Service Business Model Becomes the Norm

Prediction 2 – Cloud Emerges as a Core Platform across Multiple Sectors as Stakeholders Demand Cost Efficiency

Prediction 3 – Big Tech Companies will see High Rewards from their Investments

Prediction 4 – Virtual and Remote Clinical Trials Adoption Increases, Focus Shifts to Efficiency and Patient-centricity

Prediction 5 – Robotics for Surgery and Care Assistance within Hospitals attain High Penetration

Prediction 6 – Asia-Pacific Takes the Lead on Smart Hospital Projects

Prediction 7 – Cyber Attacks on Healthcare Industry Expected to Double Despite Increased Investment during 2018

Prediction 8 – Incentive-based Wellness Programs to Gain Global Popularity

5. Regional Predictions 2018

6. Industry Sector Outlook 2018

Industry Sector Outlook 2018

2018 Market Snapshot – Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology

2018 Pharma and Biotech Market – Key Growth Opportunities

Pharma and Biotech Sector Companies to Watch – 2018

2018 Market Snapshot – In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD)

IVD Market – Key Growth Opportunities

IVD Sector Companies to Watch – 2018

2018 Market Snapshot – Medical Technologies

Medical Technologies Market – Key Growth Opportunities

Medical Technologies Sector Companies to Watch – 2018

2018 Market Snapshot – Medical Imaging Equipment

Medical Imaging Equipment Market – Key Growth Opportunities

Medical Imaging Sector Companies to Watch – 2018

Key 2018 Market Snapshot – Healthcare IT

2018 Healthcare IT Market – Key Growth Opportunities

Healthcare IT Sector Companies to Watch – 2018

7. Key Conclusions

Concluding Thoughts

8. Appendix

