Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market 2016-2018 & 2024: Class II Devices Continue to Dominate Medical Device Outsourcing Market
PR Newswire
DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2018
The “Medical Device Outsourcing – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Medical Device Outsourcing in US$ Million by the following Device Category and Application Areas:
Device Category
- Class I
- Class II
- Class III
Application Area
- Radiology
- Orthopedic
- Neurology
- Cardiology
- Others
The report profiles 59 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (USA)
- Cadence, Inc. (USA)
- Creganna Medical (Ireland)
- Celestica, Inc. (Canada)
- CoorsTek Medical LLC (USA)
- Flextronics International (Singapore)
- HCL Technologies Limited (India)
- ICON plc (Ireland)
- Integer Holdings Corporation (USA)
- Intertech Engineering Associates, Inc. (USA)
- Laserage Technology Corporation (USA)
- Venta Medical, Inc. (USA)
- MedPlast, Inc. (USA)
- Memry Corporation (USA)
- Millstone Medical Outsourcing, LLC (USA)
- Minnetronix, Inc. (USA)
- Nortech Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Phillips-Medisize Corporation (USA)
- Plexus Corporation (USA)
- Providien, LLC (USA)
- Sparton Corporation (USA)
- Tecomet, Inc. (USA)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (USA)
- WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (China)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Medical Device Outsourcing: OEMs Benefit from Low Cost, Faster Time-to-Market and Focus on Core Competencies
Outsourcing: A Promising Strategy Chosen by Medical Device OEMs
While US Leads, Asia-Pacific Emerges as a Preferred Outsourcing Destination
Class II Devices Continue to Dominate Medical Device Outsourcing Market
Cardiology
The Leading Therapeutic Category
High Demand for Outsourced Regulatory Consulting Services
Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Bode Well for Market Growth
Strong Gains to Continue in the Years Ahead
2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Fragmentation Characterizes the Global Medical Device Outsourcing Industry
Consolidation Continues to Mark the Industry
Select Major M&A Transactions in the Medical Device Outsourcing Market for 2016 and 2017
3. NOTEWORTHY MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES
Rising Demand for Medical Devices Augurs Well for the Market
Ballooning Global Population Aids Market Growth
Aging Population’s Impact on Medical Devices: Favorable Prospects for Outsourcing
Rapid Growth of Medical Device Markets in Emerging Nations
Adoption of Stringent Regulations
Steps towards Harmonized Regulatory System to Aid Market Growth
Outsourcing of Medical Device Development Function Offers Significant Time and Cost Benefits
Shift towards Offshoring
Rise in Disease Incidences & Access to Modern Therapeutics Foster Growth
Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market
Focus on Core Competencies: A Major Objective of Contract Manufacturing
Contract Manufacturing: An Effective Tool for Small & Mid- Size Companies
Contract Manufacturing as a Brand Promotion Channel
Disruptive Innovations in the Contract Manufacturing Market
Expanding Role of Outsourcing Partners & Rising Demand for Full-Service Providers
Device Manufacturing Dominates, Design Engineering to Make Gains
R&D and Post Market Engineering Support Services for Medical Devices on the Rise
CRO Outsourcing Picking Up Momentum
Onshoring Trend Gains Ground
Outsourcing of IVD Device Manufacturing Gains Momentum
Orthopedic Contract Manufacturing Market: Favorable Growth Potential
Medical Electronic Manufacturing Services Providers See Increased Opportunities
Top 10 Selection Criteria for EMS Partner Ranked by Order of Importance
Medical Device Miniaturization Drives Demand for Outsourcing Services
Shortening Product Lifecycles, Speed to Market Will Drive Outsourcing Trend
IP Considerations Vital in Medical Device Outsourcing
A Brief Overview of Major Challenges
Legal & Regulatory Issues
Intellectual Property and Business Risks Deter OEMs to Seek Alliances
Delays in Contractual Obligations
4. AN INTRODUCTION TO MEDICAL DEVICE OUTSOURCING
Introduction
Industry Structure
Advantages of Outsourcing
Choosing the Right Manufacturing Partner
Quality Management System
Managing the Partnership
Quality Remains Guiding Factor
Medical Device Outsourcing Services: Definition
Classification of Medical Devices
Class I Devices
Class II Devices
Class III Devices
Classification of Medical Devices by Therapeutic Area
Cardiology
Radiology
Neurology
Orthopedics
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Vention Medical Takes Over Lithotech Medical
Nordson Takes Over Advanced Technologies Business of Vention
Cretex Companies Takes Over QTS
Flexan Takes Over Medron
SFS Group Takes Over Tegra Medical
Molex Acquires Phillips-Medisize
PPC Industries Takes Over Xeridiem Medical Devices
TE Connectivity Takes Over Creganna Medical
Accuron Acquires Stake in Aurum Healthcare
Greatbatch Adopts New Name, Integer Holdings Corporation
Tecomet Takes Over Mountainside Medical
IK Investment Partners to Take Over Stake in Marle International
In’Tech Medical Acquires Ortho Solutions
Hitachi Metals America Acquires HTP-Meds
Kelpac Medical Takes Over VitalMED
Greatbatch Concludes Take Over of Lake Region Medical
Vention Medical Establishes New Facility in Israel
Technimark Takes Over Ci Medical Technologies
Molex Takes Over ProTek Medical
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 59 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 64)
- The United States (48)
- Canada (2)
- Europe (9)
- France (1)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Rest of Europe (5)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6rwqfh/global_medical?w=5
