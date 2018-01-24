Global Nutraceuticals Market Analysis 2014-2017 & 2025: Increasing Cost of Healthcare, Growing Demand for Omega-3 and Dietary Supplements & Increasing Healthcare Awareness

The “Nutraceuticals Market Analysis By Product (Dietary Supplements, Functional Food, Functional Beverage), By Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, CSA, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 – 2025″ report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global nutraceuticals market is projected to reach USD 578.23 billion by 2025

Rising health concerns are likely to drive the product demand over the next eight years.

Growing awareness regarding the consumption of healthy foods has resulted in increased demand for nutraceuticals in the U.S. The European market is driven by a steady innovation of high-performance natural ingredients used in nutraceuticals. Increasing adoption of e-commerce and growing consumer awareness through social media are further likely to augment the demand for nutraceuticals over the forecast period.

The market has witnessed an increased focus on the ingredients used for manufacturing nutraceuticals. The demand for natural products is expected to grow at a rapid pace over the next eight years as consumers perceive these products to be healthier and more effective as compared to synthetic products.

Market players have been trying to expand their competitive profile by setting up innovation centers for new product development. For instance, in December 2016, Cargill started Cargill ONE Innovation Center for developing innovative flavors and food products.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Dietary supplements segment is expected to ascend at a CAGR of over 9.7% from 2017 to 2025 on account of rising product demand from Brazil , China , India , South Korea , Poland , and Mexico .

Botanical dietary supplements segment is anticipated to witness considerable growth over the forecast period on account of increasing popularity of nutraceuticals with natural ingredients. These are available in numerous forms including dry, solid or liquid extracts, tablets, capsules, powders, and tea bags. Low cost as compared to prescription drugs and easy availability are factors expected to augment their demand over the next eight years.

North America nutraceuticals market is a mature market and is likely to progress at a CAGR of over 7.8% from 2016 to 2024. Increasing utilization of functional food and beverages by the baby boomer population in North America is expected to augment market growth over the forecast period.

Central & South America accounted for a market share of 7.2% in 2016 and is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2017 to 2025 in terms of revenue owing to growing demand for nutraceuticals in Brazil

Asia Pacific is predicted to ascend at the fastest CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period on account of rapid growth of the market in China, Japan, and India

is predicted to ascend at the fastest CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period on account of rapid growth of the market in , , and The global players rely on widespread distribution networks to ensure sales in various regions. Manufacturers are involved in extensive R&D to develop innovative products and sustain the competition within the market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope & Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot

Chapter 3 Nutraceutical Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market segmentation & scope

3.2 Nutraceuticals Market Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Raw material outlook

3.3.1 Sugar

3.3.2 Amino Acids

3.3.3 Citric Acid

3.3.4 Fish Oil

3.3.5 Soybean

3.4 Technology overview

3.4.1 Microencapsulation

3.4.2 Metabolic Engineering

3.4.3 Pressurized Liquid Extraction

3.4.4 Supercritical Fluid Technology

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1 Increasing cost of healthcare

3.5.1.2 Growing Demand for omega-3 and dietary supplements

3.5.1.3 Increasing healthcare awareness

3.5.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.2.1 High research and development costs

3.5.2.2 Cluttered Product Market

3.6 Regulatory Framework

3.6.1 Canada

3.6.2 FSSAI

3.6.3 European Food and Safety Authority

3.6.4 U.S.: Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act, 1994

3.7 Penetration & growth prospect mapping

3.8 Nutraceuticals market – PESTEL Analysis

3.9 Industry Analysis – Porter’s

Chapter 4 Nutraceuticals Market: Dietary Supplements Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Dietary supplements movement analysis

4.2 Botanicals

4.3 Vitamins

4.4 Minerals

4.5 Amino acids

4.6 Enzymes

4.7 Others

Chapter 5 Nutraceuticals Market: Functional Food Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Functional food movement analysis

5.2 Carotenoids

5.3 Dietary Fibers

5.4 Fatty Acids

5.5 Minerals

5.6 Prebiotics & Probiotic

5.7 Vitamins

5.8 Others

Chapter 6 Nutraceuticals Market: Functional Beverage Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Functional Beverages movement analysis

6.2 Energy Drinks

6.3 Sports Drinks

6.4 Functional Juices

6.5 Others

Chapter 7 Nutraceuticals Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Scenario

8.2 Vendor Landscape

8.3 Strategy Framework

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Cargill Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

DuPont

Nestle S.A

Danone

Royal DSM N.V

General Mills

Innophos

WR Grace

Amway Corporation

AOR Canada

Arkopharma Laboratories S.A

Bactolac Pharmaceuticals Inc.

E.I.D Parry Ltd.

Valensa International

Matsun Nutrition

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

Natrol Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Herbalife Ltd.

