How the Marijuana Industry Will Actually Prevail Over Jeff Sessions

After U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions remarks earlier this month, many believe that there could potentially be a federal crackdown on the marijuana industry. Stocks did dive a bit earlier in the month, but they are rising again. And here’s why? Included in today’s commentary: NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH), INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY), Terra Tech Corp. (OTC: TRTC), and Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA).

Sessions referenced the Cole memo which guided federal prosecutors not to expend resources prosecuting state-legal marijuana businesses unless a case met one of eight law enforcement priorities, such as trafficking product across state lines or distributing to minors. This protection allowed legal cannabis to become one of the fastest-growing industries in the country. Sessions is threatening to reverse this protection but even if he does, the legal climate has changed so much that it likely won’t matter.

64% of Americans support full legalization according to an October 2017 Gallop poll. This percentage is even higher for medical marijuana, with 90% of public support. Sales jumped from $1.5B in 2013 to approximately $10B in 2017 according to Arcview Market Research.

Sessions will have a hard time combating such a monetarily successful industry with widespread public support. Undermining the Cole memo may even prove that states no longer need that protection anyway, as it is not long applicable in this day in age.

Let’s take a look at some successful cannabis and CBD companies: NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH), INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY), Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX: TRTC), and Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA).

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF)

Market Cap: $16.8M, current share price: $.52

NGTF, the category leading, better-for-you, sleep friendly nighttime snacking company has announced its new subsidiary, MJ Munchies, Inc. The new subsidiary will be responsible for the development of their new line of CBD infused edibles and other cannabis related initiatives. NGTF formed MJ Munchies, Inc. as the company aims to maintain a clear distinction between the NightFood brand and the CBD and marijuana related brands. This is a smart move on NGTF‘s part as each initiative coming down the pipeline addresses a different consumer segment and different needs. As the Company is projected to undergo major growth with innovative product lines, it is important that they retain their consumer base across all lines of business. Something NGTF is definitely taking seriously.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH)

Market Cap: $3.679B, current share price: $132.50

Despite the current political climate regarding the legality of cannabis in the United States, the biopharmaceutical company, GWPH, is ahead of the game in terms of U.S. patents. The Company’s lead candidate, Epidiolex, has had seven years of exclusivity in the U.S. The drug has obtained Orphan Drug Designation in both the U.S. and Europe as GWPH has done an impressive job with their aggressive patent strategies for the CBD-based drug. Some analysts are estimated the drug will reach sales of $800M or $1B.

INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY)

Market Cap: $658.383M, current share price: $9.00

INSY, is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona. INSY has recently stated they are taking strategic steps in order to restore stakeholder confidence. The Company is planning to invest $14M in its Texas-based manufacturing facility and have committed to achieving one new drug application (NDA) within a 5-year trajectory. The last quarter of 2017, the FDA granted fast track designation to Insys’s cannabidiol oral solution for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome.

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX: TRTC)

Market Cap: $304.236M, current share price: $.33

Tomorrow, TRTC‘s CEO Derek Peterson, will be presenting live at 1:00pm EST at the VirtualInvestorConferences.com. The link to access the presentation is https://tinyurl.com/0118prepr. This is a live, interactive online event where investors are asked to join the conversation and ask the featured companies questions with real-time responses. TRTC is a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company reporting total revenues generated for the third quarter ended September 2017 at $10.1M, compared to $7.0M in the same quarter in 2016.

With medical marijuana now legal in 30 states it is becoming increasingly difficult to see any political upside to opposing legalization. The marijuana industry may actually be untouchable by the feds because states have a lot to lose, and will do anything to protect it.

