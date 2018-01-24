United States Sexual Wellness (Condoms, Vibrators, Lubricants) Market 2014-2025 with Church & Dwight, Reckitt Benckiser, Veru, Mayer Laboratories, Ansell, BioFilm and LELO Dominating

The “U.S. Sexual Wellness Market Analysis By Product (Condoms, Vibrators, Lubricants), Competitive Landscape, Company Market Share, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 – 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The U.S. sexual wellness market is expected to reach USD 8.8 billion by 2025

Government is undertaking initiatives to create awareness and promote the use of contraceptives in the younger generation to control the rising prevalence of STDs. The U.S. federal policy has taken measures to increase the availability of contraceptives and has made their coverage through health insurance companies mandatory. Thus, the growing awareness about STDs amongst the youth is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Erectile dysfunction deteriorates the sexual lives of the middle-aged population and they depend on lubricants to aid the process. Currently, almost 30 million men suffer from erectile dysfunction in the U.S. alone. This gives an insight into the potential opportunities and the huge scope of growth present in the lubricant market over the forecast period.

The existing players are strengthening their foothold in the industry by introducing new products. In April 2017, Ansell launched an antiviral condom in the Canadian market. This product is claimed to be the first condom to offer protection against HIV and other viral transmissions.

Further Key Findings From the Study Suggest:

The fading stigma attached to sexual experimenting is a key reason for the huge market. Moreover, easy availability due to development of e-commerce and retail stores also encourages the consumers to opt for vibrators.

Vibrators dominated the product segment in 2016. Liberalization and increasing number of individuals embracing their sexuality has led to both young women and men to experiment and explore. The product currently is a part of mainstream personal care products to promote healthy sexual lives.

There has been a shift in the marketing strategies employed for these products with manufacturers working on eliminating the image of pornography associated with the use of vibrators and are promoting it as a healthy choice to promote sexual well-being. They mostly target couples and hence expand their distribution channels to include grocery stores.

A few market players in this segment include Reckitt Benckiser (Durex), Church & Dwight (Trojan) , and Ansell (Lifestyles). Companies are working toward marketing of newly flavored condoms such as bacon, red velvet cake, and whiskey.

, and Ansell (Lifestyles). Companies are working toward marketing of newly flavored condoms such as bacon, red velvet cake, and whiskey. Origami condoms, a California -based firm has submitted a condom that does not require rolling onto and also increases the pleasure sensation.

-based firm has submitted a condom that does not require rolling onto and also increases the pleasure sensation. Some key industry contributors are Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Veru Inc., Mayer Laboratories, Inc., Ansell (LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd), BioFilm, Inc, and LELO.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

1.1 Companies Operating in the Market

1.1.1 Church & Dwight

1.1.2 Ansell

1.1.3 Doc Johnson Enterprises

1.1.4 Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

1.1.5 Karex Berhad

1.2 Competitive Landscape

1.3 Market Snapshot

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

2.1 Information Procurement

2.2 Data Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.1.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.1.1.1 Increasing global prevalence of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)

3.1.1.2 Aging baby boomers’ desire to have an active sex life

3.1.1.3 Changing consumer attitude

3.1.1.4 Development of ecommerce

3.1.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.1.2.1 Side effects due to toxic ingredients in products

3.1.2.2 Frequent product recalls

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospects Mapping

3.3 U.S. Sexual Wellness Market – PESTLE Analysis

3.4 Industry Analysis – Porter’s

Chapter 4 U.S. Sexual Wellness Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 U.S. Sexual Wellness Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.1.1 Condoms

4.1.1.1 Demographics

4.1.1.1.1 Age group

4.1.1.1.2 Frequency

4.1.1.1.3 Purchase points

4.1.1.2 Product variety

4.1.1.3 Condoms Market, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

4.1.2 Vibrators

4.1.2.1 Demographics

4.1.2.1.1 Age group

4.1.2.1.2 Frequency

4.1.2.1.3 Purchase points

4.1.2.2 Product variety

4.1.2.3 Vibrators Market, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

4.1.3 Lubricants

4.1.3.1 Demographics

4.1.3.1.1 Age group

4.1.3.1.2 Frequency

4.1.3.1.3 Purchase points

4.1.3.2 Product variety

4.1.3.3 Lubricants Market, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

Chapter 5 Competitive Landscape

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Veru Inc.

Mayer Laboratories Inc.

Ansell (LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd )

BioFilm Inc

LELO

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g8f7d2/united_states?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716