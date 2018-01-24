Ventilator Market to Grow at 8.0% CAGR to 2023

ReportsnReports.com adds Ventilator Market Report is forecast to reach $1,261.9 million by 2023 from $859.9 million in 2018 at a CAGR of 8.0% during (2018-2023) driven by rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, increasing incidence of preterm births, urbanization and growing pollution levels, high prevalence of tobacco smoking, rapid growth in the geriatric population, rising number of ICU beds, growing demand for home care therapeutics and higher growth in developing countries like China, India, and Brazil.

Browse 185 Market Data Tables and 56 Figures spread through 212 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Ventilator Market by Mobility (Intensive Care, Portable), Type (Adult, Infant), Mode (Volume, Pressure, Combined), Interface (Invasive, Non-invasive), End User (Hospital, Home Care, Ambulatory Care Center, EMS) – Global Forecast to 2023"

The major market players in the ventilators market are Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), ResMed (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Getinge (Sweden), Dräger (Germany), Smiths Group (UK), Hamilton Medical (Switzerland), GE Healthcare (US), Fisher & Paykel (New Zealand), Air Liquide (France), Zoll Medical (US), Allied Healthcare Products (US), Airon Mindray (China), and Schiller (Switzerland).

On the basis of mobility, the global ventilators market is segmented into intensive care ventilators and portable/transportable ventilators. The intensive care ventilators segment is further categorized into high-end ICU ventilators, mid-end ICU ventilators, and basic ICU ventilators. The portable/transportable ventilators segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of respiratory diseases, increasing preference for portable ventilators in homecare, and growing applications of portable ventilators such as ambulatory services, emergency medical services, and home care are driving the growth of the portable ventilators segment in the market.

On the basis of mode, the ventilators market is segmented into combined-mode ventilation, pressure-mode ventilation, volume-mode, and others. The combined-mode ventilation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to its advantages over the conventional pressure-mode ventilation and volume-mode ventilation. The ability of combined-mode ventilation to provide both modes of ventilation makes it a desirable product.

North America held the largest share of the Global Ventilator Market in 2017. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rapidly developing healthcare industry in China and India, growth in aging population, rising life expectancy, rising per capita income, increasing investments in the region by key market players, the expansion of private-sector hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers to rural areas, the availability of low-cost labor, and presence of a favorable regulatory environment.

On the basis of interface, the ventilators market is segmented into invasive ventilation and non-invasive ventilation. The non-invasive ventilation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment can be attributed to the shift in preference from invasive ventilators to non-invasive ventilators owing to the complications associated with invasive ventilators and the patient compliance, cost-effectiveness, and ease of treatment offered by non-invasive ventilators.

The ventilator market report analyzes the various ventilators and their adoption pattern. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global ventilators market for different segments such as mobility, type, interface, mode, end user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product offerings, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 72%, Tier 2 – 14% and Tier 3 – 14%

By Designation: C-level – 14%, Director Level – 43%, Others – 43%

By Region: North America – 37%, Europe – 12%, Asia-Pacific – 25%, Latin America – 13%, Middle East & Africa – 13%

