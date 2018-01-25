Biotechnology Companies Prepared for a Big 2018

FN Media Group Presents Microcapspeculators.com News Commentary

It is increasingly difficult to track biotechnology companies and advancements in medicine as new technologies are developed at a never-before-seen rate. As we begin 2018, it is vital that we attempt to identify trends in an ever-changing industry. Included in today’s commentary: Propanc Biopharma, Inc.(OTC: PPCB, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT), ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN), PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT), and Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO).

One trend within the biotech drug industry that stands out is the change in the customer base for medicine. Historically, doctors were the only customers of Big Pharma companies. That has changed over time from doctors to insurance companies. Now, in 2018, a bigger focus will be on the individual consumer.

There are a few drivers of this trend:

Drugs are now developed to treat very specific and rare diseases, making the consumer experience feel personalized. Consumers are reaching their diseases and having more of a say in the decision-making around their individualized treatment.

Media coverage often focuses on miracle stories for dying patients that capture the attention of the nation in ways that hurricanes do not. Miracle stories capture the imagination of the viewer, growing people’s interest in what the sector is doing- or capable of.

Individual treatment has created an opportunity for greater understanding of human biology and the human genome.

As this sector continues to create individualized treatments, the customer base will grow with consumers outnumbering doctors and insurance companies.

In other biotech news: Propanc Biopharma, Inc.(OTCQB: PPCB), Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT), ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN), PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT), and Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO).

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCQB: PPCB)

Market Cap: $3.383M, current share price: $0.175

PPCB is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with a focus on the development of new and proprietary treatments for cancer patients suffering from solid tumors such as pancreatic, ovarian and colorectal cancers. This is an exciting time for PPCB as they are headed toward a First-In-Human study with their lead candidate, PRP. As they head toward this next phase of clinical testing, media and public relations are increasingly important. PPCB announced last week that Alan Morell, CEO of Creative Management Partners LLC, will be advising PPCB on a consulting basis. Mr. Morell comes with significant experience in the Microcap sector and across both the pharma and biotech industries. This new hire is projected to increase the growth potential of PPCB as it moves forward in this new and critical phase of company progress.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT)

Market Cap: $3.899B, current share price: $60.28

SRPT, the neuromuscular-disorder specialists, saw its shares gain an astounding 102% in 2017. Why you ask? SRPT shares went up in conjunction with their commercial launch of its Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) therapy Exondys 51 which allegedly generated $154.6 million in sales over the entirety of 2017. The Company expects these sales to reach between $295 million to $305 million by the end of 2018.

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN)

Market Cap: $1.04B, current share price: $7.95

IMGN announced last week that it has initiated a phase I study to evaluate its anti-CD123 antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), IMGN632, for treating patients with hematological malignancies including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. So what does this really mean for investors? Well it is a helpful reminder that the FDA has completed the safety review of the investigational new drug (IND) application for IMGN632 in the last quarter of 2017, signifying a major milestone for IMGN and significant growth in 2018.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT)

Market Cap: $891.612M, current share price: $21.48

PTCT presented last week at the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Two key highlights from their presentation include: it expects full-year net product revenues to be between $260 and $295 million and expects Translarna™ (ataluren) net product revenue for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy (nmDMD) of approximately $145 million for 2017, an increase of 78% over the prior year. This is big news for the Company as it prepares for a successful 2018.

Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO)

Market Cap: $79.72M, current share price: $80.20

NVRO is a global medical device company that is providing innovative evidence-based solutions for the treatment of chronic pain. Earlier this week the Company announced several data presentations around the use of HF10™ therapy for patients with chronic pain. The Senza system is the only SCS system that delivers Nevro’s proprietary HF10 therapy, a SCS therapy providing electrical pulses to the spinal cord to alleviate pain. Published feasibility study results recently demonstrated that patients with non-surgical refractory back pain who received HF10 therapy experienced significant pain reduction. It will be important to keep up with how these successful results play out for NVRO in the stock market.

The aforementioned Companies all develop individualized treatment aimed at the consumer. Investors should track these Companies and how their treatment pans out within the consumer base.

Content Provided By: Microcap Speculators

Email: info@microcapspecualtors.com

Phone: +1-702-720-6310

Website: http://microcapspeculators.com/

For Full Legal Disclaimer Click Here.

DISCLAIMER: Microcapspeculators.com (MS) is the source of the content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM,) and its online brand FinancialNewsMedia.com, is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with MS or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by MS are solely those of MS and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable MS and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. MS and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks included herein by MS. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release on behalf of MS.

MS Disclosure: Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this article contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. ACR Communication, LLC. which owns Microcapspeculators.com, is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority, and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. ACR Communication, LLC. which owns, Microcapspeculators.com may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. ACR Communication LLC. which owns Microcapspeculators.com may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or in equity in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two.

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may”, “future”, “plan” or “planned”, “will” or “should”, “expected,” “anticipates”, “draft”, “eventually” or “projected”. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company’s annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MS and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact

FN Media Group LLC

e-mail: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

+1-(954)-345-0611