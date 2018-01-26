Bone Cement & Glue Market Worth 1,322.6 Million USD by 2022

According to a new market research report “Bone Cement & Glue Market by Type (PMMA, Calcium Phosphate, Natural, Synthetic), Application (Arthroplasty (Total Knee, Hip, Shoulder), Kyphoplasty, Vertebroplasty), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) – Global Forecast to 2022“, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is expected to reach USD 1,322.6 Million by 2022 from USD 993.0 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Factors driving the growth of this market include growing geriatric population, increasing incidence of sports injuries, rising number of road accidents, and increasing developments in the regenerative medicines field.

Bone cement is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2017

On the basis of type, this market is classified into bone cement and bone glue. The bone cement segment is expected to lead the global Bone Cement and Glue Market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include rising incidence of osteoporosis and increasing number of arthroplasty procedures across the globe.

The arthroplasty segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2017

By application, the market is segmented into arthroplasty, kyphoplasty, vertebroplasty, and other applications. The arthroplasty segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global Bone Cement and Glue Market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of knee, hip, and shoulder injuries.

By end user, the hospital segment is estimated to command the largest share of the market during the forecast period

On the basis of end user, the Bone Cement and Glue Market is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), and clinics/physician offices. The hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global Bone Cement and Glue Market in 2017. The heavy burden of orthopaedic medical conditions (which requires implants for their management) and increasing number of hospitals are the key factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market

Based on region, the bone cements and glue market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is estimated to dominate the market in 2017. This is attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of sports injuries, growing geriatric population, and improved healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Key players in the Bone Cement and Glue Market include Stryker (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), DePuy Synthes (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Arthrex (US), DJO Global (US), Exactech (US), TEKNIMED (France), Heraeus Medical (Germany), CryoLife (US), Cardinal Health (US), and Trimph (Australia).

