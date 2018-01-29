-
In&Out
- -
-
Epatite C
- -
-
Brexit
- -
-
Governance
- -
Higher Accuracy in the Diagnosis of the Prostate Cancer
Higher Accuracy in the Diagnosis of the Prostate Cancer
PR Newswire
HEIDELBERG, Germany, January 29, 2018
- The most biopsies are redundant
- Modern combination of imaging procedures gives more precise results
- Big progress in the diagnosis of the prostate cancer in the Heidelberg Clinic for Prostate Therapy
Prostate biopsies are often needed, but are always risky. Using a modern procedure of combination of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) with ultrasound images, the number of extraction of samples (biopsies) can be minimized. The big advantage is: In case of a normal finding after the performance of the imaging procedure, a biopsy can completely be avoided.
The Heidelberg Clinic for Prostate Therapy (https://www.prostata-therapie.de/en/) has been specialized in the non-invasive diagnosis and treatment of prostate diseases for almost twenty years. This includes both benign changes and cancer such as prostate carcinoma (PCa). A prostate carcinoma is certainly difficult to detect, as it is very small in the early stages and difficult to palpate in early cancer diagnosis. Even a blood test for the determination of the prostate-specific antigen (PSA value) provides no guarantee, but is at best an indication of cancer. Therefore, urologists often recommend the extraction of samples of the prostate (biopsy).
The Heidelberg-based urologists have made the best experience with the combination of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) with a specific ultrasound machines for more than 5 years. It allows localizing the tumors almost clearly and avoiding the redundant biopsies.
(You can download the detailed reports directly from the website of the Heidelberg Clinic for Prostate Therapy https://www.prostata-therapie.de/en/press/)
Clinic contact data:
Klinik für Prostata-Therapie GmbH
Bergheimer Straße 56a
D-69115 Heidelberg
Germany
Telefon: +49 6221 / 65085-0
info@prostata-therapie.de
https://www.prostata-therapie.de/en/