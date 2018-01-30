Elsevier Care Planning Wins 2018 KLAS Category Leader Award

For second year in a row, global evidence-based solution recognized in ‘Clinical Decision Support – Care Plans/Order Sets‘ category

Elsevier, the information analytics business specializing in science and health, announced today that Elsevier Care Planning was named a 2018 Category Leader for the “Clinical Decision Support – Care Plans/Order Sets” category, as determined by KLAS, the research firm which specializes in monitoring and reporting the performance of healthcare vendors.

A Category Leader designation identifies top-rated vendor products for a market segment in the 2018 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report. Elsevier Care Planning placed at the top of the “Clinical Decision Support – Care Plans/Order Sets” category.

“We are pleased to be recognized again by KLAS with a Category Leader designation for Care Planning,” said Dr. John Danaher, President, Clinical Solutions, Elsevier. “This award validates Elsevier’s commitment to delivering high quality evidence-based content to clinicians at the point of care. We are proud of how our collaboration with our customers has advanced the practice of interprofessional care teams in support of exceptional patient care.”

Elsevier Care Planning brings evidence-based content to the point of care, helping to promote patient-centered standardized care, and reduce variability across the continuum. Integrated into the provider’s EHR to streamline the clinical workflow and promote consistency of care across the care continuum, Care Planning has helped Elsevier customers meet safety and quality measures, regulatory requirements, as well as Magnet designation.

KLAS works with the executives, managers, and professionals from over 4,500 hospitals and over 2,500 clinics, gathering data to measure vendor performance. Through reports on software, professional services, and medical equipment vendors, KLAS provides an informative view of vendor performance in the healthcare industry.

For a full copy of the most recent KLAS report, please consult www.KLASresearch.com/reports.

