OCuSOFT Launches OCuSOFT U.K. Ltd.

Trevor McCormack, co-founder of MacuShield®, has longstanding relationships in the Eye Care industry that will lead to further demand and enhanced customer service. Cynthia Barratt, President & CEO states, “We are excited and privileged to establish OCuSOFT U.K. Ltd. to further increase distribution of OCuSOFT® products in this region.”

Trevor McCormack, states, “Because of OCuSOFT®‘s success in the U.S., there is already demand for OCuSOFT® products in the U.K. I am thrilled to be able to have the opportunity to increase awareness of utilizing OCuSOFT® products for proper eyelid hygiene and establishing a distribution network to increase availability.”

General inquiries regarding OCuSOFT® Lid Scrub® products should now be directed to ocusoft@ocusoft.com. The website for OCuSOFT U.K. Ltd. Is presently under construction and will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information about OCuSOFT Inc. or OCuSOFT U.K. Ltd., please visit www.ocusoft.com or call (800) 233-5469.

About OCuSOFT, Inc.

OCuSOFT, Inc. is a privately-held Richmond, TX USA-based ophthalmic research, development and supply company with an established reputation for innovation, particularly in Ocular Surface Disease (OSD). Since 1986, OCuSOFT® served the ophthalmic industry with a unique selection of proprietary brands. A pioneer in ophthalmology, OCuSOFT® introduced the first eyelid cleanser, the first topical anesthetic gel, the first “leave-on” antibacterial eyelid cleaner, the first supplement to enhance botulinum toxin injections and the first fourth generation preservative-free ophthalmic emulsion eye drop. Today, the company is most recognized for its #1 Doctor Recommended Brand of Eyelid Cleansers, OCuSOFT® Lid Scrub®, in addition to its standing as the preferred distributor of ophthalmic products and supplies by eye care professionals. For more information, please call 800-233-5469 or visit www.ocusoft.com.

