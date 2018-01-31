Plymouth Hospitals NHS Trust Looks to Fast Track Clinical Trial Studies and Collaborative Research with TriNetX Network

TriNetX is the global health research network that enables healthcare organisations, biopharmaceutical companies, and Contract Research Organisations (CROs) to collaborate, enhance trial design, accelerate patient identification for recruitment, and conduct in-depth research through the sharing of clinical, oncology and genomic data mapped to a common data model.

“Prior to joining TriNetX, to identify a potential patient cohort or determine inclusion/exclusion criteria, information had to be collected from four different sources making it both cumbersome, time consuming and often out of date by the time it was accumulated,” said Corinna Mossop, R&D Manager for Plymouth Hospitals NHS Trust. “As a member of the TriNetX network, all the information is in one location and able to be interrogated by all appropriate levels of staff from CI to PI and Research Nurse to Health Care Assistant allowing us to more quickly identify potential candidates for research.”

Corinna Mossop, in conjunction with the local National Institute for Health Research Clinical Research Network and regional counterparts, recognised the benefit of harnessing TriNetX to establish a number of collaborative research networks; initially spanning all secondary care organisations within the South West to maximise strategic research capabilities, opportunities and enable improved patient choice and outcomes.

Delivering Tomorrow’s Treatment Today remains a major theme for Plymouth Hospitals NHS Trust, which specialises in complex interventional trials, particularly in the areas of hematology, oncology, and hepatology. The organisation runs with an average of 518 open active research projects across all phases of clinical trials and consistently has around 55 studies in set up. Currently, they bring almost 500,000 additional patients to the TriNetX network; increasing to over a million patients once all relevant data has been ingested.

“We are delighted Plymouth Hospitals NHS Trust has chosen to partner with TriNetX,” said Steve Lethbridge, Director of EMEA for TriNetX. “We look forward to supporting them accelerate their clinical trial study process and collaborative research capabilities regionally, nationally and globally.”

About Plymouth Hospitals NHS Trust

Located in Crownhill, Plymouth, Devon, UK, Plymouth Hospitals NHS Trust provides comprehensive secondary and tertiary healthcare and is the region’s major trauma center. The care geography covers a population of 450,000 with a wider peninsula population of almost 2 million people who can access their specialist services. They currently lead the South West Peninsula for number of patients recruited to research projects and their research portfolio remains a mix of commercial, academic and home-grown research projects. For more information, visit https://www.plymouthhospitals.nhs.uk/.

About TriNetX

TriNetX is the global health research network enabling healthcare organisations, biopharma and contract research organisations (CROs) to collaborate, enhance trial design, accelerate patient identification for recruitment and bring new therapies to market faster. Each member of our community shares in the consolidated value of our global, federated health research network that connects clinical researchers in real-time to the patient populations which they are attempting to study. For more information, visit https://www.trinetx.com/.

Media Contacts

EMEA

Rachel Frazer

Racepoint Global

+44 (0)20 8811 2124 ext. 201

trinetx@racepointglobal.com

United States

Julia Weber

Racepoint Global

(617) 624-3234

trinetx@racepointglobal.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/542641/TriNetX_Logo.jpg