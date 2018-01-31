SkylineDx Inks Joint Development Agreement with Mayo Clinic to Develop Diagnostic Tests for Melanoma

The knowledge and experience of SkylineDx in the field of bio-informatics will help Mayo Clinic to optimize and further develop an algorithm to identify risk factors associated with metastasis, originally discovered and developed by Mayo Clinic dermatologist Alexander Meves, M.D., and his team.

The outcome of these molecular-based tests will help physicians target patients to appropriate treatment interventions. This meets the growing need for individual treatment and personalized medicine. Molecular testing can be performed on routinely collected biopsy tissue to determine the probability for metastatic spread with high accuracy.

“The collaboration with Mayo Clinic is a significant achievement for SkylineDx since this enables us to further extend our product offering by using our knowledge and experience in the field of bio-informatics in other disease areas outside of multiple myeloma, building upon our existing assets and capabilities,” said Dharminder S. Chahal, Chief Executive Officer of SkylineDx. “We are very impressed with the work of Dr. Meves and his group and are delighted that they chose SkylineDx as their collaboration partner to address an unmet medical need and to improve the quality of life for patients.”

The basis for this collaboration originated from the data and algorithm originally published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Clinical Oncology in 2015, in which Dr. Meves and his group worked to discover new molecular risk factors associated with sentinel lymph node (SLN) positivity in the primary melanoma.

Dr. Meves will present new data at the 2018 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA, February 16-20, 2018.

About Melanoma

Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that develops in the pigment-producing melanocytes in the basal layer of the epidermis. Risk for developing melanoma is influenced by several factors including exposure to radiation from sunshine, skin type, age and sex. If melanoma is recognized and treated early, it is almost always curable. However, melanoma is responsible for a majority of skin cancer related deaths, because it may spread to other sites of the body, where it becomes hard to treat and can be fatal. According to the World Cancer Research Fund International, an estimated 232,000 people around the world are diagnosed with invasive melanoma each year.

About SkylineDx

SkylineDx is a commercial-stage biotech company based in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Originally a spin-off of the Erasmus Medical Center in Rotterdam, the company specializes in the development and marketing of innovative gene signature-based prognostic tests to assist healthcare professionals in making personalized treatment decisions for individual patients. These tests are designed to accurately determine the type or status of the disease or to predict a patient’s response to a specific treatment. Based on the test results, healthcare professionals can tailor the treatment to the individual patient. MMprofiler with SKY92 is the company’s lead product. To learn more, please visit www.skylinedx.com.

