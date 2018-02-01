Frost & Sullivan Publishes an Update Report on Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.: Capital raising of $4M will support the company’s clinical and strategic goals; price target unchanged

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ —

On January 29, 2018 , Cellect announced that it had entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors for gross proceeds of approximately $4 million.

, Cellect announced that it had entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors for gross proceeds of approximately $4 million. The company will issue 484,848 registered American Depository Shares (ADSs) at a purchase price of $8.25 per ADS in a registered direct offering. Additionally, for each ADS purchased, the investors will receive an unregistered warrant to purchase 55% of an ADS.

Capital raising will support the company’s clinical and strategic goals

Cellect continues with its ongoing trial of a stem cell transplant procedure using its ApoGraft™ technology in Phase I/II clinical trials for the prevention of GvHD in blood cancer patients.

To our understanding, raising capital at the market price and raising it from institutional investors can attest to the confidence placed in the company by its investors.

Based on the capital raising, we estimate the company’s value at $104.2M (previous equity value was $101.4M ); price target unchanged and ranges between $15.40 and $18.70 a mean of $16.90 .

About the Company

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) (hereinafter “Cellect” or “the company”) focuses on the development of a technological platform (the ApoGraft™) which selectively isolates stem cells from a mixed population of cells based on their unique sensitivity to apoptosis. The first product under development is the Apotainer selection kit. The company is currently conducting a proof-of-concept phase I/II clinical trial with leukemia patients in Israel, which is expected to be completed by the end of Q3 2018. Pending positive trial results and ensuring sufficient information is gathered to support adequate safety profiles, the company plans to integrate its technology across a range of procedures that utilize stem cells. They can as well use this platform for the manufacturing of adult stem cells. Please click here.

