Global Cancer Stem Cell Therapies Market 2017-2030: Two Marketed Products and Several Molecules in the Clinical / Preclinical Stages, the Pipeline Appears to be Promising
PR Newswire
DUBLIN, Feb 1. 2018
The “Cancer Stem Cell Therapies Market, 2017-2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Cancer Stem Cell Therapies Market, 2017-2030′ report examines the current landscape and the future outlook of the growing pipeline of products targeting CSCs. We identified over 150 molecules that are currently being investigated as therapeutic interventions for the elimination of CSCs. Over the past few years, this burgeoning field of research has captured the interest of several players in the pharmaceutical industry.
Cancer stem cells (CSCs) are known to be rare, immortal cells within a tumor that can both self-renew and differentiate into several cell types that form the tumor mass. Over time, the development of CSCs has been shown to be associated with several signaling pathways, which regulate the survival and proliferation of these cells. Presently, a number of initiatives are underway to explore specific targets that can be used to selectively eliminate cancer stem cells and, thereby, confer therapeutic benefits to patients suffering from various forms of cancers.
The presence of CSCs has been established in various cancers, including oesophageal cancer, gastric cancer, intestinal cancer, colon cancer, hepatic cancer and pancreatic cancer. However, it is postulated that these self-renewing CSCs represent only a small fraction of the cell population (approximately 1%) within the bulk tumor mass. The frequent failure in trying to treat advanced cancers using the current standard of care therapies has been attributed to the presence of CSCs as these cells actively resist all methods of treatment, including chemotherapy and radiotherapy.
The objective of the ongoing R&D is to develop novel CSC directed treatments that can combat complications, such as off target toxicities and disease relapse, associated with the current standard of care treatments. In fact, between January 2008 and December 2016, the number of publications in this domain grew at an annualized rate of 10.4%; overall, there are over 9000 publications available on PubMed, indicating the extensive research activity unfolding in this domain.
Amongst other elements, the report features:
- An elaborate discussion on the origin, properties and methods for identification of CSCs. It covers the key therapeutic strategies that are being investigated for eliminating CSCs; these include targeting signaling pathways, targeting cancer stemness factors and related surface markers, inhibiting ATP-binding cassette transporters, targeting the tumor microenvironment, and the induction of apoptosis in CSCs.
- A review of the overall landscape of the CSC therapy market with respect to the phase of development, key therapeutic targets, oncological indications, mode of administration, type of molecule (small molecule, monoclonal antibody, peptides, bispecific antibody, gene therapy, fusion proteins and other biologics), geographical distribution of R&D efforts and the key players in this domain.
- A detailed publication analysis on more than 340 articles that have been published between September 2016 and October 2017, highlighting the key focus areas of the ongoing research activity in this field.
- Comprehensive profiles of phase III and marketed drugs featuring a brief company overview and financial details, product description, mechanism of action, current status of development, active clinical trials, key clinical trial results, manufacturing information, dosage and sales information, collaborations established related to the product, and a comprehensive future outlook of the developer. Additionally, the report also includes profiles of drugs that are in phase II of clinical development.
- Insightful representations of the distribution of CSC targeting molecules across various parameters, such as target molecular pathway, therapeutic area, type of molecule and highest phase of development. The report features a bull’s eye analysis to specifically highlight the most popular targets from a clinical standpoint. In addition, we have provided a comprehensive overview (in the form of a 2 X 2 matrix) of the competitive landscape of developers, highlighting each developer’s product portfolio, company size and location of headquarters.
- An analysis depicting the prevalent and emerging trends related to CSC therapies as observed on the social media platform, Twitter. In addition to the yearly trend, the analysis highlights the most talked about therapeutic targets for CSC therapies and the popular cancer indications.
One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the future size of the CSC therapy market, specifically in the US and EU. We adopted a bottom-up approach to evaluate the likely success and growth of marketed drugs and those that are in phase II and phase III of clinical development, over the next 10-15 years. The insights generated on the future opportunity are segmented on the basis of key indications, important target strategies and key products. In order to account for the uncertainties associated with some of the key parameters and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios for the period 2017-2030, namely the conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, which represent three different tracks of the industry’s evolution.
The research, analysis and insights presented in this report are backed by a deep understanding of key insights gathered from both secondary and primary research. The report presents details of conversations with (in alphabetical order of company name) Stephen Franklin (CEO, Evgen Pharma), Steven Swanson (Senior Vice President, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics) and Jaffer Ajani (Researcher at MD Anderson Cancer Center).
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Chapter Outlines
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. An Overview of Cancer
3.2. Tracing the Origins of Cancer
3.2.1. Origin of Cancer Stem Cells
3.2.1.1. Stem Cell Mutations
3.2.1.2. Adult Stem Cells
3.2.1.3. De-differentiation
3.2.2. Properties of Cancer Stem Cells
3.2.2.1. Self-renewal, Proliferation and Differentiation
3.2.2.2. Dysregulation of Molecular Signaling Pathways
3.2.2.3. Presence of Specific Surface Markers
3.2.2.4. Expression of Efflux Transporter
3.2.3. Identification of Cancer Stem Cells
3.3. Therapeutic Strategies for Targeting Cancer Stem Cells
3.3.1. Targeting Cancer Stem Cell Signaling Pathways
3.3.1.1. Hedgehog Signaling Pathway
3.3.1.2. Notch Signaling Pathway
3.3.1.3. Wnt Signaling Pathway
3.3.1.4. BMI1 Signaling Pathway
3.3.1.5. Cross-Talk Between Signaling Pathways
3.3.2. Targeting Cancer Stemness Factors
3.3.3. Silencing Oncogenes
3.3.4. Targeting Cancer Stem Cell Surface Markers
3.3.5. Inhibiting ATP-Binding Cassette Transporters
3.3.6. Targeting the Tumor Microenvironment
3.3.7. Regulating Epigenetic Changes
3.3.8. Induction of Apoptosis in Cancer Stem Cells
3.3.9. Induction of Differentiation in Cancer Stem Cells
3.4. Future Perspectives
4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Cancer Stem Cell Therapies: Development Pipeline
4.2.1. Distribution by Phase of Development
4.2.2. Distribution by Therapeutic Area
4.2.3. Distribution by Therapeutic Strategies
4.2.4. Distribution by Type of Molecule
4.2.5. Distribution by Route of Administration
4.2.6. Distribution by Geography of Developer
4.2.7. Most Active Industry Players
5. KEY INSIGHTS
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Cancer Stem Cell Therapies: Clinical Development Analysis of Potential Target Pathways
5.3. Cancer Stem Cells Therapies: Clinical Development Analysis of Potential Molecular Targets
5.4. Cancer Stem Cell Therapies: Clinical Development Analysis based on Therapeutic Area, Type of Molecule and Phase of Development
5.5. Cancer Stem Cell Therapies: Product Competitiveness Analysis based on Developer Landscape
6. EMERGING TRENDS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2 Cancer Stem Cells: Trends on Twitter
6.2.1. Year-wise Activity Analysis (2012-2017)
6.2.2. Popular Therapeutic Targets on Twitter
6.2.3. Popular Indications on Twitter
7. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Cancer Stem Cells: Publications Analysis
7.2.1. Analysis by Key Journals
7.2.2. Analysis by Most Popular Targets
8. MARKETED AND LATE-STAGE DRUGS: DETAILED PROFILES
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Erivedge / Vismodegib / GDC-0449 (Roche)
8.3. Odomzo / Sonidegib / LDE225 (Novartis)
8.4. BL-8040 (BioLineRx)
8.5. Imetelstat / GRN163L (Geron Corporation)
8.6. Napabucasin / BB-608 (Boston Biomedical)
8.7. Rovalpituzumab Tesirine / Rova-T (AbbVie)
9. PHASE II MOLECULES: TABULATED PROFILES
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Amcasertib / BBI-503 (Boston Biomedical)
9.3. AZD9150 / ISIS-STAT3-2.5Rx (Ionis Pharmaceuticals / AstraZeneca)
9.4. BHQ 880 (MorphoSys / Novartis)
9.5. CRLX 101 (Bluelink Pharma)
9.6. CX-02 (Cantex Pharmaceuticals)
9.7. Glasdegib / PF-04449913 (Pfizer)
9.8. GLG-801 (Genus Oncology)
9.9. GO-203 (GLG Pharma)
9.10. Ibrutinib (Janssen)
9.11. MDNA55 (Medicenna Therapeutics)
9.12. ONC201 (Oncoceutics)
9.13. Patidegib / IPI-926 / Saridegib (PellePharm)
9.14. PT2385 (Peloton Therapeutics)
9.15. Reparixin (Domp Farmaceutici)
9.16. Sulforadex / SFX-01 (Evgen Pharma)
9.17. SUBA-Itraconazole (HedgePath Pharmaceuticals)
9.18. VicOryx (ORYX)
10. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Scope and Limitations
10.3. Forecast Methodology
10.4. Overall Cancer Stem Cell Therapies Market, 2017-2030
10.4.1. Cancer Stem Cell Therapies Market: Distribution by Indication
10.4.2. Cancer Stem Cell Therapies Market: Distribution by Therapeutic Target
10.4.3. Cancer Stem Cell Therapies Market: Distribution by Type of Molecule
10.4.4. Cancer Stem Cell Therapies Market: Share of Products
10.5. Cancer Stem Cell Therapies Market: Individual Drug Forecasts
10.5.1. Erivedge
10.5.2. Odomzo
10.5.3. Napabucasin
10.5.4. BL-8040
10.5.5. Rova-T
10.5.6. Imetelstat
10.5.7. BHQ 880
10.5.8. CRLX101
10.5.9. Glasdegib / PF-04449913
10.5.10. Amcasertib / BBI503
10.5.11. CX-02
10.5.12. GLG-801
10.5.13. MDNA55
10.5.14. ONC201
10.5.15. Patidegib / IPI-926 / Saridegib
10.5.16. Reparixin
10.5.17. SUBA-Itraconazole
10.5.18. VicOryx
10.5.19. Sulforadex / SFX-01
10.5.20. Ibrutinib
10.5.21. PT2385
10.5.22. GO-203
10.5.23. AZD9150 / ISIS-STAT3-2.5Rx
11. CONCLUSION
11.1. Extensive Research is being Carried out to Harness the Therapeutic Potential Related to Targeting Cancer Stem Cells
11.2. Such Targeted Therapies have Garnered the Interest of both Industry and Non-Industry Players
11.3. With Two Marketed Products and Several Molecules in the Clinical / Preclinical Stages, the Pipeline Appears to be Promising
11.4. Majority of Drugs / Therapies are being Developed to Target Cancer Stem Cell Signaling Pathways
11.5. The Field has Witnessed the Establishment of Several Partnerships and Received Significant Support from Venture Capital Investors
11.6. With Promising Clinical Results, These Therapies are Poised to Achieve Accelerated Growth in the Foreseen Future
12. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Stephen Franklin, CEO, Evgen Pharma
12.3. Steven Swanson, Senior Vice President, Research, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics
12.4. Jaffer Ajani, Researcher, MD Anderson Cancer Centre
13. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
14. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gf45fp/global_cancer?w=5
