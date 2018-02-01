Leading Russian Engineering Institution to Benefit from the Full Collection of Elsevier’s Materials Science Content

Elsevier‘s collaboration with the National University of Science and Technology MISIS will be expanded to support its engineering research and innovation projects

Elsevier, the information analytics business specializing in science and health, broadens its collaboration with the National University of Science and Technology MISIS (NUST MISIS) in Russia by providing access to the full collection of high-quality Materials Science content.

As of December 2017, NUST MISIS researchers have access to Elsevier’s ‘classic collections’ in Materials Science published in 1995-1998. This unique archive of specialized high-quality content will support NUST MISIS researchers on their path to discoveries in fundamental and applied research, while creating a solid base for advancing Russian research in a variety of scientific topics.

The only Russian university that entered the Times Higher Education World’s Best Small Universities Ranking 2015-2016, NUST MISIS aims to expand the boundaries of research for Russia. Access to technology and information is key to achieving excellence, and the institution’s collaboration with Elsevier represents a step towards that goal. The institution’s researchers currently use Elsevier’s full-text platform ScienceDirect, and abstract and citation database Scopus. Furthermore, the institution uses the research performance analytics tool SciVal for research evaluation and strategy.

Alevtina Chernikova, Rector at NUST MISIS, said: “NUST MISIS and Elsevier have been enjoying a strong partnership for many years. Not only do scientists, faculty and students of the university have an opportunity to use one of the world’s largest scientific publisher’s databases, but they also can attend lectures and seminars of Elsevier experts aimed at boosting the university researchers’ publication activity. Expansion of the cooperation between our institution and Elsevier will allow the university scientists to obtain full access to the maximum number of scientific articles and studies.”

Gino Ussi, Elsevier’s Executive Vice President, said: “Elsevier and NUST MISIS share the goal of increasing research performance. Access to high-quality research content plays an essential role in achieving that objective. NUST MISIS is already setting new standards for research through the fast-paced progress made after gaining access to ScienceDirect, Scopus and SciVal. The new collection should enable researchers at NUST MISIS to further benefit from these resources. We are excited about the future of this partnership, and its positive impact on Russian research.”

NUST MISIS is the leading institution in Russia by research output in Top 10 Journal Percentiles according to CiteScore in the fields of Engineering and Materials Science in 2013-2017 (by Scopus data). Its strategic goal is to become a world leader in fundamental and applied research in a variety of fields ranging from its historic expertise in metallurgy, materials science and mining, and significantly improve its current standings in nanotechnologies, IT and biomedicine. Working with a number of industrial partners, the university also creates opportunities for specialized scientific research with the objective of transferring ideas, innovations, and technologies to real-life application.

About NUST MISIS

MISIS University’s main research areas cover a wide range of materials science problems, ranging from fundamental first-principles calculations of structure and formation of new phases to applied problems related to creating materials and instruments for various industry sectors. The following research areas are of the highest priority for NUST MISIS: technology for obtaining nanostructured and nanodispersed materials and their properties; materials and technologies for creating an electronic component base; biocompatible materials and coatings; physics and chemistry of amorphous and quasicrystalline materials; composite materials and coatings; magnetic and superhard materials; materials for the nuclear, hydrogen and solar energy. en.misis.ru

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals progress science, advance healthcare and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, more than 35,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray‘s Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries. www.elsevier.com

