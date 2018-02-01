Sekisui Specialty Chemicals Announces Regional Price Increase

Region Price Increase US Up to $200/mT EMEA Up to €200/mT LA/MX Up to $200/mT Asia Up to $250/mT

Customers should contact their local Sekisui sales representative for more details.

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals’ primary product is Selvol, a line of high performance polyvinyl alcohol polymers and copolymers used in paper, adhesive, packaging, construction, personal care, and many other specialty formulations. Sekisui Specialty Chemicals is a subsidiary of the Sekisui Chemical Group, a multibillion dollar, global company that delivers a wide range of products and services to enrich people’s lives. The company is comprised of core businesses and technologies in housing, social infrastructure, and chemical solutions. For more information, visit www.sekisui-sc.com/

