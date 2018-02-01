Sekisui Specialty Chemicals Announces Regional Price Increase

1 febbraio 2018

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2018

Sekisui Chemical Group

     

Region 

Price Increase

US 

Up to $200/mT

EMEA 

Up to €200/mT

LA/MX 

Up to $200/mT

Asia 

 Up to $250/mT 

Customers should contact their local Sekisui sales representative for more details.

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals’ primary product is Selvol, a line of high performance polyvinyl alcohol polymers and copolymers used in paper, adhesive, packaging, construction, personal care, and many other specialty formulations. Sekisui Specialty Chemicals is a subsidiary of the Sekisui Chemical Group, a multibillion dollar, global company that delivers a wide range of products and services to enrich people’s lives. The company is comprised of core businesses and technologies in housing, social infrastructure, and chemical solutions. For more information, visit www.sekisui-sc.com/

CONTACT: Neha Verma, media@sekisui-sc.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/370717/Sekisui_Logo.jpg

