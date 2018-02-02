Minimally Invasive Spinal Implant Market Report Suite for Europe 2017-2023 – Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends

The “Minimally Invasive Spinal Implant Market Report Suite for Europe 2017-2023 – MedSuite” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

General Report Contents

Market Analyses include: Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends

Market Drivers & Limiters for each chapter segment

Competitive Analysis for each chapter segment

Section on recent mergers & acquisitions

The biggest limiting factor for the MIS spinal device market is the complexity of the procedures and the skill required to master them. In particular, percutaneous techniques and, to a lesser extent, retractor techniques are considered by many to be considerably more difficult to master than traditional open surgical methods. Older generations of doctors and surgeons are especially reluctant to switch to MIS, as it takes a considerable time investment to master the procedure.

One of the key drivers for the MIS spinal device market is the increase in the target population. Both fusion and non-fusion procedures are typically performed in order to treat spinal complications that are much more common in elderly patients. Across Europe, the percentage of those over 50 years of age comprises approximately 34% of the total population. Over the next 20 years, this percentage is expected to increase by nearly 10%. The growth of this population is expected to stimulate growth in both fusion and non-fusion spinal implant markets.

The MIS interbody market continues to see a shift toward OLIF and LLIF devices and away from MIPLIF and MITLIF devices. The oblique and lateral lumbar approaches are expected to see more growth than their posterior and transforaminal lumbar counterparts, although positive growth is expected across segments.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

U.S. Minimally Invasive Spinal Implant Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Procedure Numbers

Procedure Codes Investigated

Markets Included

Key Report Updates

Version History

1. Research Methodology

2. U.S. Minimally Invasive Spinal Implant Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Spinous Process Fixation

2.1.2 Facet Fixation

2.1.3 Minimally Invasive Interbody Fusion

2.1.3.1 Minimally Invasive Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion

2.1.3.2 Minimally Invasive Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion

2.1.3.3 Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion

2.1.4 Minimally Invasive Surgery Pedicle Screws

2.1.4.1 Percutaneous Mis Systems

2.1.4.2 Retractor-Based Mis Systems

2.1.5 Mis Sacroiliac Joint Fusion

2.2 Market Overview

2.3 Trend Analysis By Segment

2.4 Drivers and Limiters

2.4.1 Market Drivers

2.4.2 Market Limiters

2.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

3. Procedure Numbers

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Procedures

3.2.1 Mis Interbody Device Procedures

3.2.1.1 Total Mis Interbody Device Levels Treated

3.2.1.2 Miplif Procedures

3.2.1.3 Mitlif Procedures

3.2.1.4 Llif Procedures

3.2.1.5 Olif Procedures

3.2.2 Mis Pedicle Screw Procedures

3.2.2.1 Total Mis Pedicle Screw Levels Treated

3.2.2.2 Percutaneous Cannulated Pedicle Screw Procedures

3.2.2.3 Retractor Cannulated Pedicle Screw Procedures

3.2.2.4 Retractor Non-Cannulated Pedicle Screw Procedures

3.2.3 Spinous Process Fixation Procedures

3.2.4 Facet Fixation Procedures

3.2.5 Mis Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Procedures

3.2.6 Spine Endoscope Procedures

4. Mis Interbody Device Market

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Approach Types

4.1.1.1 Minimally Invasive Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion

4.1.1.2 Minimally Invasive Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion

4.1.1.3 Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion

4.1.1.4 Direct Lateral Interbody Fusion

4.1.1.5 Extreme Lateral Interbody Fusion

4.1.1.6 Guided Lateral Interbody Fusion

4.2 Market Overview

4.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

4.3.1 Total Mis Interbody Device Market

4.3.1.1 Miplif Market

4.3.1.2 Mitlif Market

4.3.1.3 Llif Market

4.3.1.4 Olif Market

4.4 Drivers and Limiters

4.4.1 Market Drivers

4.4.2 Market Limiters

4.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

5. Mis Pedicle Screw Market

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Percutaneous Mis Systems

5.1.2 Retractor-Based Mis Systems

5.2 Market Overview

5.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

5.3.1 Total Mis Pedicle Screw Market

5.3.2 Percutaneous Cannulated Pedicle Screw Market

5.3.3 Retractor Cannulated Pedicle Screw Market

5.3.4 Retractor Non-Cannulated Pedicle Screw Market

5.4 Drivers and Limiters

5.4.1 Market Drivers

5.4.2 Market Limiters

5.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

6. Spinous Process Fixation Market

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Analysis and Forecast

6.3 Drivers and Limiters

6.3.1 Market Drivers

6.3.2 Market Limiters

6.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis

7. Facet Fixation Market

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Market Analysis and Forecast

7.3 Drivers and Limiters

7.3.1 Market Drivers

7.3.2 Market Limiters

7.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis

8. Mis Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Market Analysis and Forecast

8.3 Drivers and Limiters

8.3.1 Market Drivers

8.3.2 Market Limiters

8.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis

9. Spinal Endoscopy Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Overview

9.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

9.3.1 Total Spine Endoscope Market

9.3.2 Spine Endoscope Market

9.3.3 Instrumentation Market

9.4 Drivers and Limiters

9.4.1 Market Drivers

9.4.2 Market Limiters

9.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

10. Mis Instrumentation Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Analysis and Forecast

10.3 Drivers and Limiters

10.3.1 Market Drivers

10.3.2 Market Limiters

10.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Abbreviations

Companies Mentioned

Medtronic

DePuy Synthes

Orthofix

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Merit Medical

Globus Medical

Spinal Kinetic

DJO

NuVasive

Paradigm Spine

Ulrich Medical

Aesculap Inc.

Alphatec Spine

Optimed

K2M

Cook Medical

Aesculap Inc

Amedica

Amendia

Atlas Spine

Aurora Spine

Camber Spine

Captiva Spine

Centinel Spine

Clariance

CoreLink Surgical

Genesys Spine

GS Medical

Medacta International

Nexxt Spine

Orthocision

Orthofix

OsteoMed

Pinnacle Spine Group

RTI Surgical

Spineart

SpineFrontier

Spineology

Titan Spine

TranS1

VGI Medical

Xtant Medical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tqxz26/minimally?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716