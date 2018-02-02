Nanopool Introduces “Made in Germany” Technology for the Successful Fight Against Dangerous Germs in Hospitals, Metros and on Smartphones

The fight against dangerous hospital germs such as MRSA is a top priority for scientists and politicians worldwide in light of thousands of deaths per year. As more and more antibiotics lose their effectiveness, the World Health Organisation (WHO), in light of the multi-resistant pathogens, speaks of “a global problem for which, all involved have to pull together”. Scientists from the Fudan University in Shanghai succeeded in identifying a gene which makes the MRSA germ very threatening, especially in Asia. But success stories also come from other parts of the world.

The German company Nanopool has developed a method to protect surfaces, which experts consider a “live-saving revolution in healthcare”. The ultra-thin coating made of liquid glass prevents the formation and spread of germs, which are especially dangerous for children and elderly people. For this patented “NP” technology, Nanopool has received, among others, the science award, an initiative from the German Government and the Association of the German Economy. Statement Mr. Holger Lösch: “Often the tiniest things are those that cause immense changes and also set new standards for our health thanks to innovative technology. This is almost a blessing for the increasing number of hospital patients that contract those hazardous germs.”

The effectiveness of the high-tech products “Made in Germany” has been confirmed by a number of scientific certificates which have been furnished by clinics, doctor’s offices and caring institutions. Long-term tests carried out in Germany, Canada and Great Britain, showed that on materials treated with the antimicrobial protective coating, a reduction of surface contamination of up to 100% could be achieved. Thus, the Nanopool products are not only suitable for the use in hospitals but also in highly frequented transport modes such as trains, metros /subways and busses. At the same time, they can help billions of mobile and smartphone users to improve their health.

Since it was found out, during the long-term studies, that the protected surfaces are easier to clean, also for more favourable costs, and that the technology, which is harmless for human, animal and environment, remains effective even on highly stressed surfaces. For one of the leading hygiene experts in Germany, Prof. Franz Daschner, the former director of the institute for hospital hygiene at the university medical centre Freiburg, Nanopool created a product which is “especially also for clinics a progress in hygiene with the advantages in environmental protection.”

