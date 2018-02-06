Global Maternity Care Market 2017-2023: Growing Demand For Products that Offer Ease-of-Use and Convenience
Global Maternity Care Market 2017-2023: Growing Demand For Products that Offer Ease-of-Use and Convenience
PR Newswire
DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2018
The “Maternity Care Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2017-2023” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global maternity care market is expected to cross $9 billion, growing impressively at a CAGR of 2.15% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2017-2023.
The market is witnessing a growing demand for and consumption of products that offer ease-of-use and convenience, owing to the fast-paced lifestyle in developed countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, and Germany. In such countries, the awareness on various maternity care products is also high. Hence, customers in these regions are demanding various types of improved, high-quality maternity care products.
The report provides a holistic view of the global maternity care market, the companies involved in the market, and the factors driving its growth. It also provides information about some of the latest trends that are likely to become strong market driving forces over the next five years. This report also provides the Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with a description of each force and its impact on the market. Further, the report also provides complete value chain analysis of the global maternity care market.
Maternity Care Market: Key Vendor Analysis
Several new players are expected to enter the market.
The market is characterized by the presence of diversified global, regional, and local vendors. With increasing demand for organic products, it is expected that several new players will enter the market during the forecast period.
Major vendors in the pre-pregnancy and post-pregnancy apparel market are as following:
- Asos
- Seraphine
- Cake Maternity
- Destination Maternity
Other vendors in the market include H&M, Gap, Pinkblush Maternity, Belabumbum, Boobdesign, Yashram Lifestyle Brands, Hotmilk Lingerie, Anita Dr. Helbig, and Bravado Designs.
Key companies in personal care market are as followings:
- The Hut Group
- E.T. Browne Drug
- The Honest Company
- Merz Pharma
Other prominent vendors in the personal care market are Bella B Natural Bodycare, Soft Style, Prairie Bloom, The Boppy Company, Earth Mama, The Himalaya Drug Company, Bio-Oil, and Philips Avent.
Key companies in maternity vitamin market are as followings:
- New Chapter
- Garden of Life
- The Honest Company
Other prominent vendors in the maternity vitamin market are Nordic Naturals, Herbalife, Schiff Nutrition, Glanbia, BSN Inc., Pfizer, and Otsuka Holdings.
Maternity Care Market Dynamics
Increasing number of working women and high awareness about skin care products to boost the market.
Increasing number of working women and growing demand from developing regions are the basic factors that will boost the pre-and post-pregnancy apparel market. High awareness about skin care products, introduction of advanced stretch mark products in the market, and subscription and bundling offers by retailers and manufactures are the latest trends and opportunities that will enhance the pre-and post-pregnancy personal care products market growth during the forecast period. Similarly, introduction of new prenatal vitamins and increased sales of vitamins through online channels will pave new growth prospective for the maternity care market.
Maternity Care Market: Segmental Overview
Maternity apparel market to be the largest market.
The global maternity apparel market is expected to be the largest market in terms of revenue contribution to the global maternity care market. The demand for pregnancy wear is high from developed regions such as North America and Europe. The presence of high fashion-conscious consumers and increased disposable incomes are the major factors for the high demand for pregnancy apparels in these regions. Similarly, the sale of chemical-based personal care products is expected to decline during the forecast period and the demand for organic personal care products is expected to increase exponentially. Also, the demand for pre-pregnancy and post pregnancy vitamins and minerals is increasing with the increased prevalence of these nutrient deficiency among women globally.
Maternity Care Market: Geographical Analysis
North America to remain the dominant market.
North America is likely to dominate the global maternity care market with a market share of 34.08%, followed by Europe. It is expected that the demand for organic personal care products is expected to increase in North America during the forecast period. The demand for different types of supplements, including prenatal and post-natal vitamins, is also high in the region. Similarly, increased disposable income and awareness of maternity apparel, personal care products and vitamins and minerals has led to increased sales of such products in Europe. APAC is one of the fastest growing markets. Rapid increase in population and improvement in economic conditions are the major factors contributing to the growth of the market.
Maternity Apparels MarketDynamics:
Market Growth Enablers
- Increased Tendency among Women to Work During Pregnancy
- High Demand from Developing Countries
Market Growth Restraint
- Reduction in Birth Rates
- Delay in Marriage
Market Opportunities & Trends
- Introduction of Organic and Radiation Proof Maternity Clothing
- Introduction of Innovative Innerwear
- Increased Sales through Online Maternity Shops
Maternity Personal Care Market Dynamics:
Market Growth Enablers
- Growing Awareness about Skin Care Products
Market Growth Restraint
- Increased Awareness among Consumers about Harmful Effects of Chemicals Used in Maternity Personal Care Products
- Alternative Skin Treatments for Stretch Marks
Market Opportunities & Trends
- Introduction of Advanced Stretch Mark Products in the Market
- New Marketing Strategies
- Subscription and Bundling Offers Offered by Retailers and Manufacturers
Maternity Vitamins and Supplements Market Dynamics:
Market Growth Enablers
- Increased Prevalence of Vitamin and Nutrient Deficiencies among Adults globally
- Increasing Demand from Developing Countries
Market Growth Restraint
- Ineffectiveness of Maternity Vitamins
Market Opportunities & Trends: Maternity Vitamins
- Introduction of New Prenatal Vitamins
- Presence of Prenatal Vitamins in Different Forms
- Increased Sales of Vitamins through Online Channels
Companies Mentioned
- Philips Avent
- Bio-Oil
- The Himalaya Drug Company
- Earth Mama
- The Boppy Company
- Prairie Bloom
- Soft Style
- Bella B Natural Bodycare
- Merz Pharma
- E.T. Browne Drug
- The hut Group
- Ultra Laboratories
- Twinlab
- Solgar
- Otsuka Holdings
- Metagenics
- Nature’s Plus
- Nurture
- Matsun Nutrition
- Fairhaven Health
- Country Life
- Biotics Research Corp
- Abbott Nutrition
- The Honest Company
- Garden of Life
- New Chapter
- Zivame
- Bravado Designs
- Anita Dr. Helbig
- Tiffany Rose
- Mamacouture
- House of Napius
- Hotmilk Lingerie
- Yashram Lifestyle Brands
- Brunelli & Co
- Boobdesign
- Belabumbum
- Pinkblush Maternity
- GAP
- H&M
- Destination Maternity
- Cake Maternity
- Seraphine
- Asos
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w5m3kn/global_maternity?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716