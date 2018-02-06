Global Osteoporosis Treatment Market 2017-2025: Bisphosphonates, Parathyroid Hormone Therapy, Calcitonin, SERM and Rank Ligand Inhibitors

The “Global Osteoporosis Treatment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global osteoporosis treatment market was valued at US$ 11,734.8 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 16,512.7 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2017 to 2025

Around 30% of all postmenopausal women suffer from osteoporosis in U.S. and Europe. It is observed that osteoporosis is one of the most neglected diseases despite the grave consequence it can cause to female health. Thus rising prevalence of osteoporosis is a serious public health concern. Programs to increase awareness of osteoporosis are conducted out by international and national bodies. Thus ageing population, rise in prevalence of osteoporosis, awareness programs are the key factors driving the osteoporosis treatment market.

The global osteoporosis treatment market is segmented by drug type into bisphosphonates, parathyroid hormone therapy, calcitonin, selective estrogen inhibitors modulator (SERM) and rank ligand inhibitors. Bisphosphonates is extensively used for prevention and treatment of osteoporosis, thus dominating the osteoporosis treatment market.

As of the current market scenario, North America dominated the global osteoporosis treatment market followed by the Europe. Around 75 million people are affected by osteoporosis in Europe, U.S. and Japan. Increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and aging population, and growing awareness about osteoporosis are the key factor driving the growth of osteoporosis treatment market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional market for osteoporosis treatment. In emerging economies such as China, India there is rising awareness about prevalence of osteoporosis and enhancement in healthcare infrastructure, improving diagnostic and treatment that would boost the demand of osteoporosis treatment market.

Key players in the global osteoporosis treatment market are Allergan Plc., Amgen, Inc., Actavis Plc., Eli Lilly and Company, F.Hoffmann La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceutical Ltd, Merck & Co AG, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. and others.

Key Market Movements:

Ageing of populations worldwide is major reason for rise in the incidence of osteoporosis. Osteoporosis affects an estimated 75 million people in Europe , U.S. and Japan .

, U.S. and . Osteoporosis is a grave problem for all postmenopausal women health affecting almost 30% of postmenopausal women in U.S. and Europe .

. Worldwide, osteoporosis causes more than 8.9 million fractures annually, resulting in an osteoporotic fracture every 3 seconds.

Entry of generics especially in emerging economies creates a lucrative opportunity for osteoporosis treatment market. Tymlos is approved by the U.S. FDA to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women at high risk of fracture, that would further propel the demand for osteoporosis treatments.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Osteoporosis Treatment Market Portraiture

2.1.1. Global Osteoporosis Treatment Market, by Drug Type, 2016

2.1.2. Global Osteoporosis Treatment Market, by Geography, 2016

Chapter 3. Osteoporosis Treatment: Market Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.4.1. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography

3.5. Competitive Landscape

3.5.1. Competitive Landscape, by Key Players, 2016

Chapter 4. Global Osteoporosis Treatment Market, by Drug Type, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Attractive Investment Proposition: Global Osteoporosis Treatment Market, by Drug Type

4.3. Bisphosphonates

4.4. Parathyroid Hormone Therapy

4.5. Calcitonin

4.6. Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM)

4.7. Rank Ligand Inhibitors

Chapter 5. Global Osteoporosis Treatment Market, by Geography, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 6. Company Profiles

Allergan Plc

Amgen, Inc.

Actavis Plc.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceutical Ltd.

Merck & Co AG

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

