Global Retinal Disorders Landscape Report 2017
PR Newswire
DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2018
The “Retinal Disorders” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
A range of disorders, some of which share similar underlying pathologies, can affect the retina and lead to progressively worsening vision and eventual blindness. The retina is the layer of light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye that converts light into impulses to the brain via the optic nerve. A common feature of certain retinal disorders is abnormal growth of blood vessels in the macula, which can be effectively treated by drugs targeting vascular endothelial growth factor. These discrete indications are wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy with and without diabetic macular edema, and macular edema from retinal vein occlusion.
Key Topics Covered:
1 TREATMENT: RETINAL DISORDERS
- Executive Summary
- Primary Research Methodology
- Disease Definition and Diagnosis
- Patient Segmentation
- Current Treatment Options
- Prescribing Trends
- Unmet Needs in Retinal Disorders
2 MARKETED DRUGS: RETINAL DISORDERS
- Executive Summary
- Product Overview
- Product profile: Avastin
- Product profile: Eylea
- Product profile: Lucentis
- Product profile: Ozurdex
3 PIPELINE: RETINAL DISORDERS
- Executive Summary
- Clinical Pipeline Overview
- Product profile (late stage): Zuprata
- Product profile (late stage): abicipar pegol
- Product profile (late stage): brolucizumab
- Product profile (late stage): squalamine
