Global Retinal Disorders Landscape Report 2017

The “Retinal Disorders” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

A range of disorders, some of which share similar underlying pathologies, can affect the retina and lead to progressively worsening vision and eventual blindness. The retina is the layer of light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye that converts light into impulses to the brain via the optic nerve. A common feature of certain retinal disorders is abnormal growth of blood vessels in the macula, which can be effectively treated by drugs targeting vascular endothelial growth factor. These discrete indications are wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy with and without diabetic macular edema, and macular edema from retinal vein occlusion.

Key Topics Covered:

1 TREATMENT: RETINAL DISORDERS

Executive Summary

Primary Research Methodology

Disease Definition and Diagnosis

Patient Segmentation

Current Treatment Options

Prescribing Trends

Unmet Needs in Retinal Disorders

2 MARKETED DRUGS: RETINAL DISORDERS

Executive Summary

Product Overview

Product profile: Avastin

Product profile: Eylea

Product profile: Lucentis

Product profile: Ozurdex

3 PIPELINE: RETINAL DISORDERS

Executive Summary

Clinical Pipeline Overview

Product profile (late stage): Zuprata

Product profile (late stage): abicipar pegol

Product profile (late stage): brolucizumab

Product profile (late stage): squalamine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fsgw3x/global_retinal?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716