Marken Accelerates Its Reach And Growth In Clinical Trial Logistics

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, North Carolina, Feb. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — Marken expanded its geographic reach and product portfolio in 2017, reinforcing its position as a leader in clinical trial logistics and supply chain services. Increased demand for depot, depot-related drug distribution and patient-centric services continues to inspire investment in infrastructure, pharmaceutical expertise and project management capability.

“Our focus is on meeting our customers’ highly specialized needs through a comprehensive product portfolio and far-reaching global footprint, by bringing deep clinical trials knowledge and supply chain logistics expertise together to help customers solve distribution challenges,” said Wes Wheeler, Marken CEO.

2017 Marken Highlights

Expanded its market coverage to 155 countries from 148 countries

Added more than 120 new pharmaceutical, manufacturing and clinical research clients; the company now serves over 1,000 clients worldwide

Doubled the volume of work in its ten GMP-certified depots

Tripled the volume of Direct to Patient (DTP) shipments and expanded DTP into 50 countries

Opened a new headquarters in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina

Expanded its facility footprint to 47 locations

Asia was Marken’s fastest growth region in 2017. Marken moved to larger facilities in Tokyo and acquired its local agent in Taiwan, adding another key country to its regional market coverage. Marken’s rapid growth in South Korea reflects the country’s focus on biosimilar and other biologic drug products, which are manufactured locally for international clinical testing. Marken’s India unit grew to six locations, reflecting the country’s more favorable regulations for clinical research. In markets where Marken has served customers the longest, the company continues to generate strong growth. In Germany, the company doubled both export and shipment volume in the year, reflecting the high concentration of clinical drug manufacturing. Marken depots in Frankfurt, New York, Singapore and Moscow also experienced robust growth.

The rapid growth of home-based clinical trial services is reflective of the industry’s focus on patient centricity. Marken continues to add new services and special procedures to allow patients to receive clinical drug, placebo and comparator drug shipments in the comfort of their homes, while protecting their data privacy. Marken remains a leader in DTP services and will further leverage its experience in Cell & Gene therapies, where clinical supply chains are more personalized and complex.

Wheeler stated, “It was a very productive year for Marken, which is especially gratifying as we celebrate our first full year as a UPS company. We are leveraging the strength of UPS’s vast global network, which has opened new doors and opportunities. We will continue to position ourselves to our clients as the clinical subsidiary of UPS.”

About Marken

Marken is a wholly owned subsidiary of UPS. Marken is the only patient-centric supply chain organization 100% dedicated to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. Marken maintains the leading position for Direct to Patient services and biological sample shipments and offers a state-of-the-art GMP-compliant depot network and logistic hubs in 47 locations worldwide for clinical trial material storage and distribution. Marken’s more than 800 staff members manage 50,000 drug and biological shipments every month at all temperature ranges in more than 220 countries. Additional services such as biological kit production, ancillary material sourcing, storage and distribution, shipment lane verification and qualifications, as well as GDP, regulatory and compliance consultancy add to Marken’s unique position in the pharma and logistics industry.

