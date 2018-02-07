Capio’s CEO Thomas Berglund to Leave his Position When Successor is in Place

The Board of Directors has today agreed with Thomas Berglund, notwithstanding his current employment agreement that he will continue his work with unabated power until a successor is in place. The Board of Directors has also decided to start a recruitment process supported by an external executive search company to find a new President and CEO.

“It is exiting and a privilege to develop Swedish and international healthcare together with all knowledgeable and dedicated people in Capio. I know that we make a difference, both within and outside of Sweden. After more than 30 years as a business executive, of which 10 years with Capio, it is time to hand over responsibility. Capio is now developing into a new phase where the digital breakthrough will provide healthcare professionals with new and fantastic tools and for the patient, digitalization will mean improved accessibility and influence over its own care” says Thomas Berglund.

“Under the management of Thomas Berglund, Capio has been leading the development of Modern Medicine and Rapid Recovery with a clear patient focus. The Board of Directors and the management will now leverage the strong platform built to increase focus on growth through further specialization and digitalization of the business. This will also be reflected in the recruitment process ahead”, says Michael Wolf, Chairman of the Board in Capio AB.

For information:

Michael Wolf

Chairman of the Board

Capio AB

Telephone: +46-761-11-34-14

This is information that Capio AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.01 (CET) on February 7, 2018.

