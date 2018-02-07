Exosomes Market Size to Reach $2.28 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 18.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

The global exosomes market size is expected to reach USD 2.28 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period. Nanovesicles, which play a major role in intercellular communication, are anticipated to witness a significant rise in R&D, thus leading to revenue growth in the coming years.

Application of these vesicles as carriers of functional content such as circulating nucleic acids, lipids, and proteins can be attributed to market growth. In addition, exosomes play an important role in immunosurveillance and tumor pathogenesis. Increasing research programs focusing on determining the role of exosomes in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is estimated to drive the market.

Rising number of articles pertaining to exosomal research is encouraging R&D activities in the field. Currently, there are more than 4400 articles published about exosomes, with approximately 25% of these published in 2016 alone. In addition to the exponential rise in article publication, number of companies engaged in the research is also increasing.

These companies are taking advantage of the natural propensity of exosomes for the transmission of macromolecule payloads between cells. Application of these molecules in research activities related to therapeutics and diagnostics is projected to result in exponential growth in the coming years.

Moreover, increase in funding for R&D in this field is poised to positively influence industrial growth. Rise in funding capacity by public and private institutions is indicative of the importance of exRNA molecules across the community engaged in translational research pertaining to diagnostics and therapeutic product development.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

By workflow, downstream analysis will account for a little over half the market revenue in 2030, due to rising advancements in methods and instruments

Ultracentrifugation represented the leading share in the isolation methods segment owing to higher adoption of technology as compared to other methods of isolation. Immunocapture on beads is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to advancements in lab-on-a-chip techniques

In 2016, cancer was the leading application segment with a valuation of USD 1.15 million . Increasing penetration of companies in oncology-based research on biomarker identification is contributing to the growth of the segment

North America commanded the dominant share in terms of market revenue due to presence of a large number of academic and private organizations engaged in the launch of novel technologies

commanded the dominant share in terms of market revenue due to presence of a large number of academic and private organizations engaged in the launch of novel technologies Major participants operating in this sector include Takara Bio Company; Illumina, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Fujifilm; and Qiagen. Strategies adopted by these participants include patent filing, inauguration of certified production facility, and launch of novel instruments.

Grand View Research has segmented the global exosomes market on the basis of workflow, biomolecule type, application, and region:

Exosomes Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2030) Isolation Methods Ultracentrifugation Immunocapture on beads Precipitation Filtration Downstream Analysis Cell Surface Marker Analysis using Flow Cytometry Protein analysis using Blotting & ELISA RNA analysis with NGS & PCR Proteomic analysis using Mass Spectrometry Others

Exosomes Biomolecule Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2030) Non-coding RNAs mRNA Proteins /peptides DNA fragments Lipids

Exosomes Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2030) Cancer Neurodegenerative diseases Cardiovascular diseases Infectious diseases Others

Exosomes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2030) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Asia Pacific Japan China Latin America Brazil Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa



