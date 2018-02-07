LOG Pharma Packaging to Showcase ActiveGuard™ at Pharmapack 2018

User-Friendly Solution for Moisture-Sensitive Formulations with benefits to patients, formulators and packaging developers

LOG Pharma Packaging announced today that it will showcase its innovative patent pending line of ActiveGuard™ packaging solutions at Pharmapack 2018 in Paris, France from 7–8 February.

ActiveGuard™ was developed with the goal of providing a user friendly packaging solution for sensitive formulations. It is placed firmly in the neck of LOG’s specially designed barrier bottles. While allowing controlled dispensing of tablets, ActiveGuard™ eliminates the need for desiccant sachets or canisters, and removes the risk of accidental swallowing as identified by EU regulation (EMA/606103/2014). ActiveGuard™ cannot fall in or out of the container, and does not come into direct contact with the tablets, avoiding any possible damage.

ActiveGuard™ is prefilled with moisture desiccants and/or oxygen absorbers according to customer requirements. The new solution utilizes previously unused space in the neck of the bottle, and enables the use of an induction heat seal liner to hermetically close the bottle and provide a tamper-proof seal (see video clip for details). In combination with LOG’s MonoBlock™ i-Series bottles, ActiveGuard™ provides a complete packaging solution for moisture sensitive formulations.

“ActiveGuard™ is at the forefront of innovative pharmaceutical packaging applying a patient-centric approach to packaging, while meeting the most stringent market and regulatory demands in the pharma industry. Our customers have total confidence in our products, knowing that LOG’s quality system ensures integrity, consistency and transparency ‒ without compromise,” stated Ephraim Ulmer, CEO of LOG Pharma Packaging.

About LOG

Established in 1971, LOG Pharma Packaging is the trusted partner of global pharmaceutical companies providing innovative primary packaging solutions. LOG offers a broad range of packaging solutions to ensure that both tablets and liquid formulations are delivered in excellent condition. To meet the growing demand for protection of pharmaceutical formulations that are sensitive to moisture and/or oxygen, LOG produces a wide range of innovative active and passive barrier solutions that shorten drug formulation development time, reduce time-to-market (TTM), extend shelf life and assist in passing drug stability tests. All pharma products are fully compliant with US FDA and European pharmacopoeia standards. For more information on LOG’s packaging solutions, visit http://www.logpac.com.

