Global Patient Warming Systems Market 2017-2025 – Market Expected to Reach $2.9 Billion

The “Global Patient Warming Systems Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global patient warming market was valued at US$ 1,826.9 million in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 2,917.6 million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2017 to 2025.

Growth in the number of surgical interventions, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and escalating geriatric population are the key factors facilitating the growth of global patient warming systems market. Technological innovation and growing awareness among both patients and care givers will further boost the market growth.

Among the considered device types, surface warming systems currently dominate the global patient warming systems market and it is expected that the segment will continue to retain its dominance through the forecast period. Additionally, due to growing interventions for treating cardiovascular diseases, and neurological trauma, the growth of intravascular warming systems is anticipated to be the highest.

Based on application areas the global patient warming systems market is segmented into acute care, perioperative care, new-born and pediatric care and others. Among these, use of patient warming systems is the highest in perioperative care settings. Furthermore, the demand for these devices is observed to be the highest in acute care majorly due to growing incidence of chronic illnesses that demand surgical procedures accompanied by hypothermia.

Hospitals are the largest usage area for patient warming devices. Highest admissions and surgical interventions being performed in hospitals and widest use of patient warming systems in inpatient and operation setting are the key factors that support the dominance of hospitals in this market.

Geographically, North America is the largest regional market for patient warming systems with over 40% revenue share. Swift availability of novel technologies, rise in number of surgical procedures, existence of developed healthcare infrastructure are the key factors supporting the dominance of North America market. In addition, due to perpetual growth in geriatric population, evolution of healthcare system, growing reimbursements and increasing healthcare expenditure, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing regional market for patient warming systems on the global front, particularly in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and others.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Patient Warming Systems Market Portraiture

Chapter 3. Patient Warming Systems Market: Market Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.6. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography

3.7. Major Agreements, Partnerships and Collaborations

3.8. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 4. Global Patient Warming Systems Market, by Product, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Top 3 Country Markets

4.3. Attractive Investment Proposition: Global Patient Warming Systems Market, by Product

4.4. Surface Warming Systems

4.5. Intravascular Warming Systems

4.6. Patient Warming Accessories

Chapter 5. Global Patient Warming Systems Market, by Application, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Top 3 Country Markets

5.3. Attractive Investment Proposition: Global Patient Warming Systems Market, by Application

5.4. Acute Care

5.5. Perioperative Care

5.6. New-born and Pediatric Care

Chapter 6. Global Patient Warming Systems Market, by Usage Area, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. Top 3 Country Markets

6.3. Attractive Investment Proposition: Global Patient Warming Systems Market, by Usage Area

6.4. Hospitals

6.5. Clinics and Nursing Centers

Chapter 7. Global Patient Warming Systems Market, by Geography, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America Patient Warming Systems Market Analysis, 2015 – 2025

7.3. Europe Patient Warming Systems Market Analysis, 2015 – 2025

7.4. Asia Pacific Patient Warming Systems Market Analysis, 2015 – 2025

7.5. Latin America Patient Warming Systems Market Analysis, 2015 – 2025

7.6. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Patient Warming Systems Market Analysis, 2015 – 2025

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1. 3M Health Care Ltd.

8.2. Becton Dickinson

8.3. Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products, Inc.

8.4. C.R. Bard

8.5. NOVAMED USA

8.6. Smiths Medical, Inc.

8.7. Stryker Corporation

8.8. The 37Company

8.9. VitaHEAT Medical

8.10. ZOLL Medical

