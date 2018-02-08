Global Stroke Management Market to Reach a Market Size of $36.7 Billion by 2023 – KBV Research

According to a new report titled Global Stroke Management Market (2017-2023), published by KBV Research, the global Stroke Management Market is expected to attain a market size of $36.7 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Growing cases of chronic diseases have been one of the major factors that is responsible for the growth of the stroke management market. The growing geriatric population susceptible to strokes, growing diabetic population and usage of tobacco are additionally some of the significant factors that drive the growth of Stroke Management technology, globally.

Regionally, the North America dominated the Global Stroke Management market and would continue to be a dominant region all through the forecast period. Within the North American region, the U.S. Stroke Management market is expected to reach $8,984.4 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Investments to upgrade healthcare systems and demand for technologically advanced devices for rapid & accurate distribution of medicines would propel the market growth in the region. Nevertheless, the Asia pacific would be the fastest growing region, with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries such as Japan, China, Singapore, Australia, and India have unprecedented market potential, due to initiatives taken by the governments to improve healthcare sector in the region, and inclination of leading manufacturers to set up bases in the emerging economies would offer growth opportunities in the region.

Based on technology, the Diagnostics segment dominated the India Stroke Management Market in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; thereby, achieving a market value of $1,189.6 million by 2022. Rapid adoption of diagnosis processes such as CT scan, MRI and others would positively contribute to the market expansion. Additionally, The Therapeutics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% during (2017 – 2023).

Based on applications, the ischemic stroke segment dominated the Global Stroke Management market in 2016, and would be a dominant segment throughout the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the growing prevalence of ischemic stroke and trauma cases.

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe, with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Stroke Management have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Teleflex Inc., Cardinal Health, Medtronic Plc., General Electric (GE), Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., ABBOTT, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

