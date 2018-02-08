WuXi NextCODE to Present at the 20th Annual BIO CEO & Investor Conference

Mr. Smarason will provide a corporate overview and update on recent progress in the company’s strategy to provide a fully-integrated, global standard platform for using the genome at scale to improve healthcare, medicine and wellness for people and populations around the world.

About the 2018 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

Now in its 20th year, the BIO CEO & Investor Conference is one of the largest investor conferences focused on established and emerging publicly traded and select private biotech companies. The conference provides a neutral forum where institutional investors, industry analysts, and senior biotechnology executives have the opportunity to shape the future investment landscape of the biotechnology industry.

About WuXi NextCODE

WuXi NextCODE is a fully integrated contract genomics organization (CGO) building the global standard platform for genomic data. With offices in Shanghai; Kendall Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Reykjavik, Iceland, we serve the leading population genomics, precision medicine, diagnostics and wellness initiatives and enterprises using the genome to improve health around the world. Our capabilities span study design, sequencing, secondary analysis, storage, interpretation, scalable analytics, and AI and deep learning – all backed by the most proven and widely used technology for organizing, mining and sharing genome sequence data. We are also applying the same capabilities to advance a growing range of sequence-based tests and scans in China.Visit us on the web at wuxinextcode.com.

Contact:

WuXi NextCODE

Edward Farmer, PhD

EVP, Communications and New Ventures

efarmer@wuxinextcode.com

+1 781 775 6206

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/511624/WuXi_NextCODE_Logo.jpg