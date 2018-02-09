Global Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market 2018-2022 by Drug Class – Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 17.28%

The “Global Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market 2018-2022” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global cystic fibrosis therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of 17.28% during the period 2018-2022.

One trend in the market is strategic collaborations. M&A are usually intended to enhance a company’s product portfolio and increase the acquiring company’s market penetration. Established pharmaceutical companies acquire late-stage products from small companies, where the efficacy of products has already been demonstrated, thereby cutting down on initial R&D expenditure.

According to the report, one driver in the market is improved diagnostic technologies. CF is a genetically inherited disease. Several diagnostic tests are available to detect the disease. Some of the popular methods of diagnosis are antenatal testing, carrier testing, and other tests such as genetic tests and sweat tests. Growing investment in and awareness about genetic diseases are expected to lead to improved diagnostic technologies, which will drive the growth of the market.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is drug discontinuation. Discontinuation of drugs from the development stage or from the market after their launch is a major challenge for investors and drug manufacturers. The discontinuation of drugs from the late-stage development or after approval due to reasons such as safety concerns leads to a significant financial loss for investors because of the high R&D and marketing costs involved in the process of drug development.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Vendors

AbbVie

Gilead

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation by Drug Class

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers and Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

