Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing Market 2018-2022 with Abbott, bioMerieux, Bio-Rad Labs, and F. Hoffmann La Roche Dominating

The “Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing Market 2018-2022” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global sexually transmitted diseases testing market to grow at a CAGR of 8.61% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in STDs. The rise in STDs has become a global public health challenge. STDs include more than 25-30 infectious diseases that are spread through sexual activity. A person needs to visit a health clinic or hospital for STD testing and treatment if exposed to a sexually transmitted pathogen. Common STDs include chlamydia, syphilis, gonorrhea, herpes, HPV, and HIV infections.

One trend in the market is high demand for POC testing. The diagnostic sector is undergoing revolutionary changes, with device miniaturization, growth in testing menus, and the introduction of multi-parameter testing devices. Another significant development in this sector is the emergence of POC testing.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of trained professionals. STD testing requires extensive optimization before results can be interpreted correctly. Therefore, clinical laboratories and diagnostic centers require trained specialists. However, there is a global shortage of these specialists in diagnostic centers and hospitals. For instance, most rural hospitals in the US face issues such as low patient volume and are unable to justify the expenses associated with employing specialists who charge high.

Key Vendors

Abbott

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories

F. Hoffmann La Roche

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation by Testing Devices

Part 08: Customer Landscape

Part 09: Regional Landscape

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers and Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/643z26/global_sexually?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716