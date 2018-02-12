Hearing Implants Market Rising at 9.73% CAGR to 2022

Forecast report Global Hearing Implants Market 2018-2022 is a Medical Devices research includes in ReportsnReports.com. The analysts forecast global hearing implants market to grow at a CAGR of 9.73% during the period 2018-2022. Companies are Cochlear, MED-EL, Sonova, and William Demant. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of hearing implants.

Hearing Implants Market is latest trend gaining momentum increasing focus on emerging markets. The emerging markets of South America and APAC, especially in Brazil, Mexico, India, and China have wide opportunity for marketing hearing implants. The prevalence of disabling hearing loss is higher in APAC and Sub-Saharan Africa. The number of people adopting hearing implants in these regions is very less due to the lack of awareness about the hearing implants and its benefits. The growth of healthcare expenditure is leading to increased adoption of innovative and technologically advanced hearing implants in emerging markets. Further, the cosmetic and aesthetic appeal of hearing implants are attracting the customers to adopt these devices.

According to the Global Hearing Implants Market 2018-2022 report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing prevalence of hearing loss. The prevalence of hearing loss is significantly increasing in both developed and developing countries. Millions of people are living with hearing loss globally. As of 2016, more than 350 million people (more than 5% of global population) are living with hearing loss worldwide. This is expected to increase three folds by 2050. According to the NIH, in the US, about 2 to 3 out of every 1,000 children are born with significant hearing loss in one or both ears.

The report, Global Hearing Implants Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The Hearing Implants market report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High cost of hearing implants. The cost of a cochlear implants is $25,000 per device. The average selling price of cochlear implants typically ranges between $18,000 to $20,000. The cost of BAHA is substantially higher than standard conventional hearing aids. The unit cost of BAHA ranges between $4,000 to $7,000 depending upon the features offered.

Another related report is Global Wearable Medical Devices Market 2018-2022, the analysts forecast global wearable medical devices market to grow at a CAGR of 9.82% during the period 2018-2022. Venders are Fitbit, Garmin, Koninklijke Philips, OMRON Corporation, and Sonova. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

One trend in the wearable medical devices market is emergence of innovative wearable medical devices. The global wearable medical devices market has been witnessing a trend of increased innovation. Manufactures are designing wearable medical devices to be more compact, light and ergonomic. Technologies such as system-on-chip (SoC) and chip scale package (CSP) are enabling the manufacturers to shrink the size of wearable devices. Browse complete Wearable Medical Devices Market report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1333158-global-wearable-medical-devices-market-2018-2022.html .

