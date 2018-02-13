Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Forecast 2018-2028 – Visiongain Report
Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Forecast 2018-2028 – Visiongain Report
PR Newswire
LONDON, February 13, 2018
Assisting Devices, Implantable Devices, Suturing Devices, Stapling Devices, Closure Devices, Trocars, Gastric Bands, Intragastric Balloons, Single Intragastric Balloons, Dual Intragastric Balloons, Triple Intragastric Balloons, Electrical Stimulation Devices, Gastric Emptying, Gastric bypass, Sleeve Gastrectomy, Gastric Banding
Report Details
The Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market is estimated at $879.7m in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2018-2023. In 2017, the Global Bariatric Surgery Devices market was dominated by the Assisting Devices submarket which held 57% of the overall market.
How this report will benefit you
Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.
In this brand new 161-page report you will receive 131 charts– all unavailable elsewhere.
The 161-page report provides clear detailed insight into the Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.
Report Scope
• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2018 to 2028 for the Global Bariatric Surgery Devices market.
• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2018 to 2028 for the Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by type of product:
- Assisting Devices: Suturing Devices, Stapling Devices, Closure Devices, Trocars, Others
- Implantable Devices: Gastric Bands, Intragastric Balloons (Single Intragastric Balloons, Dual Intragastric Balloons, Triple Intragastric Balloons), Electrical Stimulation Devices, Gastric Emptying, Others.
• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2018 to 2028 for the Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by type of procedure:
– Gastric Bypass
– Sleeve Gastrectomy
– Gastric Banding
• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2018 to 2028 for the Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by end-users:
– Bariatric Surgery Clinics
– Ambulatory Surgical Centres
– Hospital Pharmacies
• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2018 to 2028 for the leading national markets:
– United States
– Japan
– Germany
– France
– United Kingdom
– Italy
– Spain
– Brazil
– Russia
– China
– India
– South Korea
– RoW
• This report profiles the leading companies that market bariatric surgery devices:
– Johnson & Johnson
– Aspire Bariatrics, Inc.
– GI Dynamics, Inc.
– Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
– Medtronic plc
– Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.
– Mediflex
– Cousin Biotech
– Spatz FGIA Inc.
– The DACH Medical Group Holding AG (DACH)
– EnteroMedics Inc.
• This report provides qualitative analysis of the Global Bariatric Surgery Devices market. This report discusses the Porter‘s Five Forces Analysis, as well as the Drivers and Challenges of this market.
Visiongain’s study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the Global Bariatric Surgery Devices market. You find data, trends and predictions.
Buy our report today Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Forecast 2018-2028: Assisting Devices, Implantable Devices, Suturing Devices, Stapling Devices, Closure Devices, Trocars, Gastric Bands, Intragastric Balloons, Single Intragastric Balloons, Dual Intragastric Balloons, Triple Intragastric Balloons, Electrical Stimulation Devices, Gastric Emptying, Gastric Bypass, Sleeve Gastrectomy, Gastric Banding, Bariatric Surgery Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Hospital Pharmacies.
To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com