Global Bone Densitometers Market 2017-2025 – Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.2%

The “Global Bone Densitometers Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Bone Densitometers Market was valued at US$ 889.5 million in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 1,187 million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2017 to 2025.

Growth in geriatric population and increase in incidence of orthopedic disorders such as osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, Paget’s diseases and others have a high impact towards driving the growth of bone densitometers market. Growth in screening initiatives taken by government and non-government bodies to ultimately contain treatment and management costs for bone disorders is additionally leading to growth in demand for diagnostic devices like bone densitometers. Increase in awareness about prevention and management of orthopedic disordheers and corresponding urge for swift diagnosis is opening further avenues in this market. Conversely, limited reimbursement coverage for bone density tests in developing and underdeveloped economies, and sustained preference for refurbished devices are however holding back the growth of bone densitometers market in select regions.

In terms of available technologies, the global bone densitometers market is categorized into axial and peripheral bone densitometry and further into their constituent sub-types. Among such available technologies, peripheral bone densitometry occupies the larger market share and will continue its dominance through the forecast period. Larger number of constituent technologies and better outcomes are the factors contributing to the dominance of this segment.

Increasing number of fractures and corresponding hospitalization has made hospitals and specialty clinics the largest usage area for bone densitometers. The same factor also contributes to the fastest market growth of this segment among others. In addition, growing research and development initiatives in order to develop the best treatment, treatment regimen and modules for orthopedic disorders has created lucrative penetration opportunity for bone densitometer manufacturers in research and academia.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is the fastest progressing regional market for bone densitometers. Emerging economies such as China, India, and others offer significant opportunities for market penetration. Furthermore, growing scope for medical tourism in countries such as Philippines, India and others offer further growth opportunities in Asia Pacific market.

North America and Western Europe together occupy the largest revenue share for bone densitometers on the collective ground of existence of developed healthcare infrastructure, and greater patient awareness. In terms of market competition, the global bone densitometers market is highly consolidated with a selected companies occupying greater market share. The threat of new entrants in this market is also relatively low.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Bone Densitometers Market Portraiture

Chapter 3. Bone Densitometers Market: Market Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 4. Global Bone Densitometers Market, by Technology, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Attractive Investment Proposition: Global Bone Densitometers Market, by Type

4.3. Axial Bone Densitometry

4.4. Peripheral Bone Densitometry

Chapter 5. Global Bone Densitometers Market, by Usage Area, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Attractive Investment Proposition: Global Bone Densitometers Market, by Technology

5.3. Hospitals and Specialty Clinics

5.4. Diagnostic Centers

5.5. Research and Academia

Chapter 6. Global Bone Densitometers Market, by Geography, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America Bone Densitometers Market Analysis, 2015 – 2025

6.3. Europe Bone Densitometers Market Analysis, 2015 – 2025

6.4. Asia Pacific Bone Densitometers Market Analysis, 2015 – 2025

6.5. Latin America Bone Densitometers Market Analysis, 2015 – 2025

6.6. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Bone Densitometers Market Analysis, 2015 – 2025

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. BeamMed Ltd.

7.2. CooperSurgical Inc.

7.3. CompuMed Inc.

7.4. Diagnostic Medical Systems S.A.

7.5. GE Healthcare

7.6. Hologic, Inc.

7.7. Medonica Co. Ltd.

7.8. Osteometer Meditech, Inc.

7.9. Osteosys Co. Ltd.

7.10. Lone Oak Medical Technologies LLC

7.11. Swissray International Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qrbxlj/global_bone?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716