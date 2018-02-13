Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market Size Worth $2.83 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

The global intrapartum monitoring devices market is expected to reach USD 2.83 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising occurrences of preterm birth are resulting in increased infant mortality. The mortality rates differ across the globe, owing to the disparities of income, and lack of access to appropriate maternal care facilities in different regions. The regions with larger lower income groups face the highest infant mortality rates due to inadequate availability of obstetric monitoring and other infant care facilities. Effective maternal and postnatal care can help save more than 3 quarters of the premature babies.

According to the reports of WHO, annually 15.0 million infants are born premature. This number has been observed to be on a rise in the past few years. There are multiple causes for premature deliveries, such as high blood pressure, chronic conditions, infections, multiple pregnancies, early induction of labor. Hence, propelling the need for obstetric devices across the globe.

Rising awareness regarding availability of screening and monitoring procedures, growing prevalence of obesity & Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM) and increasing demand for improved intrapartum devices are expected to propel the market over the forecast period.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The growing prevalence of obesity, rising preterm birth rate and increasing need for critical obstetric care is primarily driving the market growth

The electrodes dominated the market, owing to their affordability, higher adoption volume and repeat purchase.

The monitors segment is expected to exhibit fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the technological advancements.

North America dominated the market in 2016, owing to rising prevalence of obesity and diabetes, various government initiatives creating awareness regarding rising incidences of preterm births, availability of monitoring test options, and highly developed healthcare infrastructure.

Constant rise in the cases of preterm births and infant mortality rates are observed in Asia Pacific . Thus, this region is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period.

. Thus, this region is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. The key players of the market include Analogic Corporation, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Medtronic plc; CooperSurgical, Inc.; Stryker, and Olympus Corporation.

These players hold a strong position in market with their strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships with small/local players to expand their geographic foothold and widening of product portfolio by sharing the technology and products.

Grand View Research has segmented the intrapartum monitoring devices market report on the basis of device type and region:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025) Monitors Electrodes Fetal Scalp Electrodes Intrauterine Pressure Catheter Transducer for FHR Transducer for Uterine Contractions

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China India Latin America Mexico Brazil MEA South Africa



