Telemedicine Market Worth USD 78.82 Billion by 2020

ReportsnReports.com adds a newest report on Global Telemedicine Market 2018-2022 is latest trend gaining momentum growing acceptance of video consulting. With the declining cost of smart devices and increasing Internet penetration, people can consult doctors at their convenience without having to travel long distances for minor treatments or consultations. Doctors may also provide support to their patients constantly without being present at their clinics or hospitals.

The analysts forecast global telemedicine market expected to grow to USD 78.82 billion during the period 2018-2022. Key players in the global telemedicine market: IBM, GE, Koninklijke Philips, Siemens, and HP. Telemedicine refers to the provision of healthcare services from a significant distance from the patient’s location. It is the use of information technology, including hardware, software, telecom, and IT services to render healthcare services from a distance or a remote location. It comprises clinical health services that include: teleconsultation, telemonitoring, tele-education, telecare, and tele-surgery. Telemedicine contributes significantly to the IT spending by the healthcare industry.

According to the telemedicine market report, one of the major drivers for this market is increased demand for digital health platform. The healthcare industry is witnessing phenomenal changes. This is indicated by the increasing adoption of digital health platforms such as m-health, telehealth, EMR, and other wireless technologies. Today, digital health platforms are essential elements in every healthcare organization as they enable remote monitoring of patients, increase healthcare delivery efficiencies, improve access to electronic health information, and improve the quality of healthcare services along with cost reduction.

The report, Global Telemedicine Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of telemedicine market is Issues with implementation. It has been noted that the majority of the global population lives in rural areas and many disparities are found across the world in terms of access to basic healthcare based on various communities, income groups, states, and even districts within a state. Factors like retaining doctors in rural areas, scarcity of physicians, low disposable income of the rural population, inefficient medical facilities, and the cost of implementing technology infrastructure act as obstacles for the implementation of IT-enabled rural healthcare services. Bandwidth availability is another challenge.

Another related report is Global Syphilis Testing Market 2018-2022, the analysts forecast global syphilis testing market to grow at a CAGR of 2.12% during the period 2018-2022. Syphilis is a sexually transmitted disease or infection (STD or STI) caused by the bacteria Treponema pallidum. Companies are Abbott, Beckman Coulter, Bio-Rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Siemens Healthcare.

According to the syphilis testing market report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increase in prevalence of syphilis. STDs refer to a group of illnesses that can be transmitted from one person to another through the sharing of body fluids, blood, and vaginal fluids. STDs include more than 25-30 infectious diseases that are spread through sexual activity and syphilis is one of them. Syphilis is a genital ulcerative disease caused by the bacterium T. pallidum. Syphilis has mild initial symptoms like a painless sore or no symptoms at all. As the disease progresses, severe rashes appear, and the disease eventually causes blindness or damage to internal organs and death. Browse complete Syphilis Testing Market report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1317615-global-syphilis-testing-market-2018-2022.html.

