Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pricing, Reimbursement, and Access 2017: Examine Payer Views on Recently Approved and Pipeline AML Agents

The level of concern surrounding the budget impact of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) has traditionally been low due to the relatively small size of the population in comparison to solid tumors, the high severity of the disease, and a lack of branded treatment options. As a result, few access controls are utilized for AML therapies.

However, with several AML medications recently gaining approval, and many more in the late-stage pipeline, many interviewed payers express concern about the potentially growing budget impact of the indication in the future.

A considerable proportion of the recently approved and pipeline AML treatments are mutationally targeted, and despite their smaller target patient populations, are anticipated to contribute heavily to the increasing cost of therapy. Payers and key opinion leaders also highlight the likelihood of treatment with combinations of targeted therapies in the future, further increasing the level of payer concern. Due to the rising expenditure, payer acceptance will become more critical for the commercial success of new AML therapies.

This analysis examines payer views on recently approved and pipeline AML agents, the tools used to moderate budget impact, and changing evidentiary requirements.

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

REGULATORY LABELS

AML products in the US, Japan, and five major EU markets

PAYER ARCHETYPES

Insights and strategic recommendations

The budget impact of AML is currently small, but is likely to increase following further approvals

Payers currently have a relatively passive approach to AML

Moderate levels of restriction are imposed on marketed AML medicines Vidaza and Dacogen

AML treatment is becoming increasingly personalized

Combinations are likely to be the future of AML

Efficacy trumps route of administration in AML due to high unmet need

Recently approved and pipeline AML therapies are likely to seek multiple label expansions, resulting in subsequent price decreases

ACCESS TO RECENTLY LAUNCHED AND PIPELINE PRODUCTS

Rydapt

Gilteritinib and quizartinib

Vyxeos

Guadecitabine and Venclexta

Rydapt has the potential to gain positive pricing and reimbursement recommendations, but EU payers might restrict by age

Second-generation FLT3 inhibitors could improve clinical outcomes; if not, price will be an important factor

Vyxeos likely to be impacted by different funding mechanisms

Vyxeos likely to benefit from more favorable infusion schedule

Generic Vidaza will set the price benchmark in Europe for certain pipeline therapies

CLINICAL TRIAL DESIGN AND EVIDENTIARY REQUIREMENTS

Insights and strategic recommendations

OS is considered the most important endpoint, but PFS is sometimes sufficient

Threshold for OS improvement varies with line of therapy

HRQoL data is important, yet rarely collected

Age may not be the best predictor of treatment eligibility

Investigator choice is accepted but needs to reflect SoC in each market

Improvements in complete remission rate are important as they indicate an increased eligibility for stem cell transplants

US PRICING

US REIMBURSEMENT

Insights and strategic recommendations

There are minimal controls for AML therapies

Uptake will largely be dictated by specialist physicians

New oral AML therapies found in tier 3 of most commercial formularies

Prior authorization generally follows FDA labels for recently approved AML therapies

JAPAN

Price premiums are awarded for added benefit or innovation

Pricing of launched AML treatments

PRICING IN THE FIVE MAJOR EU MARKETS

FRANCE

Insights and strategic recommendations

ASMR rating has an impact on pricing

Dacogen is not included on the liste-en-sus and is unlikely to be routinely reimbursed in the hospital setting

Vidaza reimbursed only for those with 20-30% blasts

Exclusion from the liste-en-sus will likely be a cost-containment measure for new hospital-administered drugs

Oral AML therapies will be fully reimbursed irrespective of ASMR rating

Relapsed and refractory AML patients are considered to have the highest unmet need

Mutationally targeted therapies may be able to achieve higher prices in negotiations with the CEPS

Vyxeos could gain an ASMR III in France, and be used alongside chemotherapy add-ons that are expected to gain approval

GERMANY

Insights and strategic recommendations

Positive assessment from the G-BA will impact price negotiations

Recently approved and pipeline orphan therapies will be given an automatic additional benefit rating from the G-BA

Without mature Phase III data, orphan drugs are likely to receive no additional benefit at the second G-BA assessment

Dacogen received a minor additional benefit rating due to unclear OS data

Price negotiations after the benefit assessment are the main levers for sickness funds to control expenditure on AML drugs

Cost-containment tools for AML may be implemented as the market gets more crowded

Label expansions to wider patient populations will result in multiple G-BA assessments and pricing negotiations

Unmet need is not considered in an added benefit assessment by the G-BA

Mutationally targeted therapies will not be viewed more favorably by the G-BA, and reimbursement of genetic tests may be an issue

Expensive AML medications will require an NUB to gain funding through the hospital system

Vyxeos is unlikely to be assessed by the G-BA, and access will depend heavily on price

Safety issues are likely to limit IDHIFA’s uptake in the German market

ITALY

Insights and strategic recommendations

All marketed AML treatments are reimbursed in Italy

AML drugs assessed and reimbursed by AIFA are found in regional formularies investigated

Some Italian regions impose further restrictions

Gaining a therapeutic innovation rating will be highly beneficial for new AML medications

Rydapt has the potential to receive innovative or conditionally innovative drug status

SPAIN

Insights and strategic recommendations

National reimbursement decision is not a major access barrier in Spain

Regional and local bodies give more stringent reimbursement recommendations

Restrictions from local authorities often have the greatest impact

Dacogen received a broad recommendation in its IPT

Recommendations for Dacogen and Vidaza differ regionally and locally

Drugs targeting the relapsed/refractory setting may gain easier access

Label expansions will result in price decreases in Spain

Mutationally targeted therapies are likely to be assessed more favorably in Spain

Early access can be granted in Spain for one year, based on provisional data

Vyxeos is expected to be recommended at a national level, but pricing and local recommendations will be the most important

UK

Insights and strategic recommendations

NICE and SMC determinations drive reimbursement decisions

NICE and SMC recommend Vidaza for patients with 20-30% blasts only

Vidaza required PAS for acceptance by NICE and SMC

Dacogen is not available on the UK or Scottish healthcare system

NICE committee fails to recommend Rydapt for reimbursement

Cancer Drugs Fund redesigned for goal of early access to novel drugs

Payers are likely to be more reactive rather than proactive

Treatment algorithms will likely have an important impact on the uptake of AML therapies in the future

APPENDIX

