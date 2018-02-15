Cardiac Rehabilitation Market – 6.50% CAGR to 2022

ReportsnReports.com adds Cardiac Rehabilitation market report says the latest trend gaining momentum in the market increasing adoption of telerehabilitation. Telerehabilitation refers to delivery of rehabilitation services over telecommunication networks and the internet. Telerehabilitation has two main components such as clinical assessment and clinical therapy. Its adoption is increasing among the patients owing to its flexibility in terms of travel, cost, and time and ease of attending programs. Thus, it helps increase the adoption of cardiac rehabilitation.

The analysts forecast global cardiac rehabilitation market to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% during the period 2018-2022. Key players in the global cardiac rehabilitation market: Apollo hospitals, Cedars-Sinai, Cleveland Clinic, Central Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust (CMFT), and Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER). Cardiac rehabilitation is performed post-surgery, where patients undergo specially designed programs under qualified medical practitioner’s guidance to recover their cardiac health and to prevent disease recurrence. The main components of cardiac rehabilitation include exercise training, lifestyle change, and psychological wellness.

According to the 2022 cardiac rehabilitation market report, one of the major drivers for this market is High prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of deaths globally. The prevalence of these diseases is high due to the unhealthy and sedentary lifestyle. Geriatric population is more prone to cardiovascular diseases as their heart functionality becomes weak. In 2015, over 6% of the global population was diagnosed with cardiovascular diseases, therefore, it remained the leading cause of death in the world.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of cardiac rehabilitation market is Cost barriers in cardiac rehabilitation. Cardiac rehabilitation needs constant monitoring and diagnosis patients’ health. This prolonged care requires many sessions with physician and continuous visits to the rehabilitation facility, which leads to increase in overall cost of the service. Therefore, the adoption of cardiac rehabilitation is high in developed countries where the disposable income is high and favorable healthcare insurances and reimbursement policies are available. This report, Global Cardiac Rehabilitation Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Another related report is Global Urology Devices Market 2018-2022, the analysts forecast global urology devices market to grow at a CAGR of 5.08 % during the period 2018-2022. Urology devices are the medical devices that are used for the treatment of human urinary tract systems and male reproductive organ disorders. The urology devices include dialysis systems and dialysis catheters, ureteroscopes, resectoscopes, ureteral stents, lithotripsy devices, laser fibers, stone retrieval devices, radiofrequency ablation devices, meshes, ureteral access sheaths, balloons, and urinary catheters.

Key players in the global urology devices market: Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen, Boston Scientific, C. R. Bard, Fresenius Medical Care, and Olympus Corporation. According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing prevalence of urological diseases. As of 2015, 100 in every 1,000 individuals worldwide were affected by CKD. The CKD may get worse over time and lead to kidney failure or ESRD. Globally, it is estimated that more than two million ESRD patients receive renal replacement therapy (RRT) regularly in the form of dialysis. Browse complete Urology Devices Market report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1299404-global-urology-devices-market-2018-2022.html .

