Global Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market, 2027: Key Takeaways, Disease Background, Treatment, Epidemiology, Pipeline Drugs, Key Upcoming Events & Clinical Trial Landscape

This Market Spotlight report covers the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis market, comprising disease background, treatment overview, key pipeline drugs, clinical trials, and a 10-year global disease prevalence forecast.



Key Takeaways

The author estimates that in 2016, there were 227,400 prevalent cases of primary sclerosing cholangitis worldwide among adults aged 30 years and older, and forecasts that number to increase to 265,700 prevalent cases by 2025.

The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for primary sclerosing cholangitis are in Phase II, with just one drug in Phase III.

High-impact upcoming events in the primary sclerosing cholangitis space include topline Phase II trial results. The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for sclerosing cholangitis have been in Phase II, with five trials in Phase II, and only one trial each in Phase I and III.

The UK leads the number of sclerosing cholangitis clinical trials globally.

Gilead Sciences is the only company with more than one clinical trial in this space

Key Topics Covered:

