Alligator Bioscience AB Full Year Report 2017
PR Newswire
STOCKHOLM, Feb. 16, 2018
The Janssen collaboration continues, milestone payment of 6 MUSD triggered
Significant events, October-December
• Alligator Bioscience recorded a revenue of USD 6 million from Janssen, coupled to a decision to start combination study with ADC-1013/JNJ-64457107. This milestone payment was received in January 2018.
• A decision was taken to expand the management team with Chief Medical Officer Charlotte A Russell, MD, PhD and Vice President Discovery Peter Ellmark, Associate Professor.
• Results from Alligator Bioscience’s clinical Phase I study presented, supporting a continued clinical development of ADC-1013.
• Aptevo Therapeutics and Alligator Bioscience announced the tumor antigen 5T4 as the second target for the drug candidate ALG.APV-527.
Events after the end of the period
• Theradex Oncology contracted as clinical CRO for the upcoming clinical study with ATOR-1015.
• Anudharan Balendran appointed VP Business Development starting 1 May 2018.
• Janssen clinical Phase I study with ADC-1013 ongoing.
Financial summary
October-December
• Net Sales, SEK 51.3 million (6.4).
• Operating result, SEK 10.7 million (-22.1).
• Result for the period, SEK 12.5 million (-19.4).
• Result per share, SEK 0.18 (-0.31).
• Cash, cash equivalents and bonds, SEK 547 million (659).
January-December
• Net Sales, SEK 56.9 million (58.2).
• Operating result, SEK -62.3 million (-56.1).
• Result for the period, SEK -63.8 million (-48.4).
• Result per share, SEK -0.89 (-0.80).
• Cash flow for the period before investments in bonds, SEK -108.7 million and after -183.2 (287.1).
• During the period 1,275,000 warrants (330,000) were exercised for an equivalent number of shares.
Financial summary (Group)
|
2017
|
2016
|
2017
|
2016
|
Oct-Dec
|
Oct-Dec
|
Jan-Dec
|
Jan-Dec
|
Net sales, TSEK (SEK thousand)
|
51,299
|
6,433
|
56,875
|
58,240
|
Operating profit/loss
|
10,733
|
-22,130
|
-62,299
|
-56,081
|
Profit/loss for the period, TSEK
|
12,516
|
-19,352
|
-63,758
|
-48,356
|
Cash flow for the period, TSEK
|
-41,694
|
310,886
|
-183,173
|
287,135
|
Cash, cash equivalents and bonds, TSEK
|
547,041
|
659,136
|
547,041
|
659,136
|
Equity ratio, %
|
96%
|
96%
|
96%
|
96%
|
R&D costs as % of operating costs excluding impairments
|
80.5%
|
68.5%
|
73.3%
|
64.3%
|
Earnings per share before dilution, SEK
|
0.18
|
-0.31
|
-0.89
|
-0.80
|
Earnings per share after dilution, SEK
|
0.18
|
-0.31
|
-0.89
|
-0.80
|
Average number of employees
|
46
|
35
|
42
|
31
Conference call
All interested parties are invited to participate in a telephone conference which will include a presentation of the Full Year Report. The event will be hosted by CEO Per Norlén and the presentation will be held in English.
When: 1:15 pm CET Friday 16 February 2018
To participate in the telephone conference, please use the dial in details shown below:
SE: +46856642664
UK: +442030089802
US: +18558315945
The presentation can also be reached at: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/alligator-bioscience-q4-2017
The conference call will be made available on the company´s website after the call: www.alligatorbioscience.com.
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8:00 a.m. CET on 16 February 2018.
About Alligator Bioscience
Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator’s growing pipeline includes four lead clinical and preclinical drug candidates (ADC-1013, ATOR-1015, ATOR-1017 and ALG.APV-527). ADC-1013 (JNJ-64457107) is licensed to Janssen Biotech, Inc., part of J&J, for global development and commercialization. Alligator’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and has approximately 50 employees. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.
For further information, please contact:
Per Norlén,
CEO,
per.norlen@alligatorbioscience.com,
+46-46-286-42-80.
Per-Olof Schrewelius,
CFO,
per-olof.schrewelius@alligatorbioscience.com,
+46-46-286-42-85.
Cecilia Hofvander,
Director IR & Communications,
cecilia.hofvander@alligatorbioscience.com,
+46-46-286-44-95.
Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) 556597-8201
Medicon Village,
Scheelevägen 2,
223 81 Lund, Sweden.
Phone: +46-46-286-42-80.
