Global Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Market Report 2017: Focus on Forecasts, Treatment, Epidemiology, Marketed Drugs & Pipeline
DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2018
The “Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), also known as chronic myelogenous leukemia, is a myeloproliferative disorder characterized by a single cytogenetic hallmark: the chromosomal translocation t(9;22)(q34;q11), known as the Philadelphia (Ph) chromosome. In a small minority of patients who exhibit the characteristics of CML, the Ph chromosome cannot be detected – this is referred to as Ph-negative CML, or atypical CML.
Market Snapshot
- The CML market will experience a short period of growth followed by a decline in sales due to the onset of generic competition.
- The largest unmet needs in CML are overcoming TKI resistance and addressing patients with accelerated or blast phase disease.
- The number of incident chronic myeloid leukemia cases is expected to increase by 25% over the next 20 years.
- Generic imatinib will dominate first-line treatment as Sprycel and Tasigna compete for market share in the second line.
- Asciminib is currently the primary candidate in the pipeline, and may benefit patients progressing on available TKIs.
Key Topics Covered:
Forecast: Chronic Myeloid Leukemia
- Executive Summary
- Market Overview And Trends
- Market Definition And Methodology
- Asciminib
- Bosulif (Bosutinib)
- Gleevec (Imatinib)
- Iclusig (Ponatinib)
- Sprycel (Dasatinib)
- Synribo (Omacetaxine Mepesuccinate)
- Tasigna (Nilotinib)
- Primary Research Methodology
Treatment: Chronic Myeloid Leukemia
- Executive Summary
- Primary Research Methodology
- Disease Definition And Diagnosis
- Patient Segmentation
- Current Treatment Options
- Prescribing Trends
Epidemiology: Chronic Myeloid Leukemia In The Us, Japan, And 5EU
- Executive Summary
- Disease Background
- Sources And Methodology
- Forecast
- Epidemiologist Insight
- Strengths And Limitations
- Bibliography
- Appendix: Additional Sources
Marketed Drugs: Chronic Myeloid Leukemia
- Executive Summary
- Product Overview
- Product Profile: Bosulif
- Product Profile: Gleevec
- Product Profile: Iclusig
- Product Profile: Sprycel
- Product Profile: Synribo
- Product Profile: Tasigna
Pipeline: Chronic Myeloid Leukemia
- Executive Summary
- Clinical Pipeline Overview
- Comparator Therapy
- Product Profile (Late Stage): Asciminib
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k7kr9g/global_chronic?w=5
