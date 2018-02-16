Global Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Market Report 2017: Focus on Forecasts, Treatment, Epidemiology, Marketed Drugs & Pipeline

The “Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), also known as chronic myelogenous leukemia, is a myeloproliferative disorder characterized by a single cytogenetic hallmark: the chromosomal translocation t(9;22)(q34;q11), known as the Philadelphia (Ph) chromosome. In a small minority of patients who exhibit the characteristics of CML, the Ph chromosome cannot be detected – this is referred to as Ph-negative CML, or atypical CML.

Market Snapshot

The CML market will experience a short period of growth followed by a decline in sales due to the onset of generic competition.

The largest unmet needs in CML are overcoming TKI resistance and addressing patients with accelerated or blast phase disease.

The number of incident chronic myeloid leukemia cases is expected to increase by 25% over the next 20 years.

Generic imatinib will dominate first-line treatment as Sprycel and Tasigna compete for market share in the second line.

Asciminib is currently the primary candidate in the pipeline, and may benefit patients progressing on available TKIs.

Key Topics Covered:

Forecast: Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Executive Summary

Market Overview And Trends

Market Definition And Methodology

Asciminib

Bosulif (Bosutinib)

Gleevec (Imatinib)

Iclusig (Ponatinib)

Sprycel (Dasatinib)

Synribo (Omacetaxine Mepesuccinate)

Tasigna (Nilotinib)

Primary Research Methodology

Treatment: Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Executive Summary

Primary Research Methodology

Disease Definition And Diagnosis

Patient Segmentation

Current Treatment Options

Prescribing Trends

Epidemiology: Chronic Myeloid Leukemia In The Us, Japan, And 5EU

Executive Summary

Disease Background

Sources And Methodology

Forecast

Epidemiologist Insight

Strengths And Limitations

Bibliography

Appendix: Additional Sources

Marketed Drugs: Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Executive Summary

Product Overview

Product Profile: Bosulif

Product Profile: Gleevec

Product Profile: Iclusig

Product Profile: Sprycel

Product Profile: Synribo

Product Profile: Tasigna

Pipeline: Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Executive Summary

Clinical Pipeline Overview

Comparator Therapy

Product Profile (Late Stage): Asciminib

