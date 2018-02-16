Shoulder Arthroplasty Market Global Growth Forecast at 6.12% CAGR to 2022

ReportsnReports.com adds Global Shoulder Arthroplasty Market 2018-2022 report that says one driver in the market is growing prevalence of arthritis coupled with increasing geriatric population. The geriatric population is prone to degenerative bone diseases like arthritis and osteoporosis. The increasing prevalence of arthritic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and the high occurrences of bone fractures among the geriatric population drive the growth of this market. Geriatric population is increasing across the world.

Get complete report on Shoulder Arthroplasty Market spread across 127 pages, analyzing 5 major companies and providing 82 data exhibits now available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1346596-global-shoulder-arthroplasty-market-2018-2022.html .

The analysts forecast global shoulder arthroplasty market to grow at a CAGR of 6.12% during the period 2018-2022. One trend in the market is growing utilization of robotics in surgeries. Robotics is being increasingly utilized to improve surgical outcomes for patients. The use of robotics in surgeries reduce hospital stays and lowers the rate of complications. It also helps surgeons perform surgical procedures with more precision, accuracy, flexibility, and control when compared with conventional techniques.

Main companies in the global shoulder arthroplasty market: DePuy Synthes, Integra LifeSciences, Smith & Nephew, Wright Medical Group, and Zimmer Biomet. The shoulder joint is a highly mobile joint. It comprises four joints, namely the sternoclavicular joint, scapulothoracic joint, acromioclavicular joint, and glenohumeral joint. Shoulder arthroplasty is a surgical procedure for partial or total replacement of the glenohumeral joint by a prosthetic implant. The surgery is conducted to relieve arthritic shoulder pain and fix severe joint damage due to injury.

Order a copy of Global Shoulder Arthroplasty Market 2018-2022 report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1346596 .

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of technological development. The high cost of technological development can affect the growth of the global shoulder arthroplasty market. Due to technological advances, the cost of shoulder arthroplasty and associated devices is increasing. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global shoulder arthroplasty market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Another related report is Global Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market 2018-2022, the analysts forecast global inferior vena cava (IVC) filters market to grow at a CAGR of 11.24% during the period 2018-2022. Key players in the global inferior vena cava (IVC) filters market: Argon Medical Devices, B. Braun Melsungen, Boston Scientific, C. R. Bard, and Cook Medical.

According to the inferior vena cava (IVC) filters market report, one driver in the market is increasing incidence of venous thromboembolism (VTE). The incidence of VTE and its related risk factors is increasing globally. VTE is a combination of a PE and DVT. DVT is a medical condition that occurs when a blood clot forms in a deep vein. PE is a medical condition in which a clump of material, usually a blood clot, gets wedged into an artery of the lung. There are more than nine million cases of VTE every year globally. Browse complete Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1346580-global-inferior-vena-cava-ivc-filters-market-2018-2022.html .

Explore other new reports on Medical Devices Market at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/medical-devices/ .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune – 411013.

Maharashtra, India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com

Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml