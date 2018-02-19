Global Healthcare Attorney Hourly Rate Report 2018: Rates by Individual Firm, Firm Revenue Size Group and Firms Outside of Those Traditional Rankings

The “2018 Healthcare Attorney Hourly Rate Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This 2018 Healthcare Attorney Hourly Rate Report examines the hourly rates of Attorneys (Partners, Counsel, Senior Associates and Associates) at the Law Firms most active in the Healthcare sector.

Rates are analyzed by Individual Firm, Firm Revenue Size Group (Top 10, 50, 100, 101-200) and Firms outside of those traditional rankings – Non-US Firms such as Magic Circle Firms, large Regionals, small and middle-market firms and boutiques.

The Report covers the Outside Counsel hourly rates for hospitals, doctors’ groups, suppliers, pharma companies, digital healthcare providers, biosimilar companies and nutraceutical manufacturers. Also, the Report slices the data by City and Industry (all major ones) to highlight geographical and industry-specific pricing differences.

How to provide and pay for Healthcare is the #1 issue / problem / opportunity in most major countries. More and more of a country’s financial resources will be dedicated and required to pay the health care costs of a quickly aging population. For Law Firms, Healthcare is the second fastest growing sector as ranked by the 2018 Growth Industries Report after Technology.

In addition to Healthcare practice areas, Law Firms will need all major practice areas including Litigation, Regulatory, Corporate, Bankruptcy (mainly for distressed hospitals), Antitrust (mainly for hospital consolidation), IP, Product Liability, Pharma and Labor & Employment to serve the burgeoning industry.

The Research Team identifies hourly rates that are publicly disclosed. About 2,000 hourly rates per week of Attorneys and Support Staff at over 1,200 Law Firms globally are added to the database. Further research is required to connect the dots by adding detailed Attorney Profile information and linking the legal work performed to specific Clients and Client Industries.

Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to users – Law Firms and Corporate Counsel – of the author’s Attorney Hourly Rates and Analytical Reports, including this one, to make important monetary decisions in terms of legal services offered and purchased.

In terms of the Report, not all timekeepers will appear in every year so sometimes average rates may vary; in this case the trend line and averages over the 2012 – 2018 period are the best indicators. In the event that this research has no rates for a given field (Year or Position), an algorithm is used to estimate a rate or rates. If a rate year is left blank, then that means that no data or not enough data was available.

Senior Partners are considered to be ones with 25+ years of experience since graduating from Law School, Partners with 24 years or less experience and Senior Associates with 5 years or more experience. Of course, those experience levels may vary by Firm but seem to work for both Large Law Firms and Middle-Market ones.

The author takes no responsibility for the information obtained from public or private sources in compiling this Report or for the errors and omissions of its Research staff. This Report is for internal purposes only. Any other use by the purchaser of this Report, for example use in any Court or Mediation or in the Media, is prohibited except with the prior written consent of the author.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overall Rates by AMLAW Ranking



2. Overall Rates by Individual Firms by AMLAW



3. Practice Area Rates by Firm



4. Overall Rates by Company and Firms

Companies Mentioned

