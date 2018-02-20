Beckman Coulter Diagnostics in Partnership with NTE-SENER Announces European Launch of DxM 6100 Autoplak Advanced System

BREA, California, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — Beckman Coulter Diagnostics and NTE-SENER, the brand of the SENER group that develops and markets solutions in the field of healthcare technology, are partnering to improve patient care throughout Europe by enhancing microbiology laboratory efficiency and effectiveness with the DxM 6100 Autoplak Advanced automated plate streaking system. The agreement between the two companies took effect June 16, 2017, making Beckman Coulter the sole distributor of the DxM 6100 Autoplak Advanced System for most European countries. Beckman Coulter, a world leader in microbiology testing, and NTE-SENER, an international leader in laboratory automation, are filling an important need by bringing a highly reliable, compact and customizable front-end automation solution to microbiology laboratories in the region.

The DxM 6100 Autoplak Advanced System automates and integrates the core aspects of microbiology specimen processing, including plating and streaking, Gram stain slide preparation and enrichment broth inoculation. This streamlines routine tasks and helps laboratories manage increasing testing volumes by enabling them to reallocate technical resources as needed.

“Microbiology laboratories are playing an increasingly integral role in preventing and diagnosing diseases, as well as evaluating treatment efficacy for today’s most prevalent conditions,” said Joseph Repp, vice president and general manager of microbiology, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics. “We are pleased to partner with NTE-SENER to help alleviate pressure from laboratories seeking not only to optimize operations, but also to improve speed and quality to better meet the clinical needs of their patients and physicians.”

“The innovations provided by the DxM 6100 Autoplak Advanced System include process standardization, leading to an increase in quality and labor efficiency. Clinicians receive highly reproducible results, delivered faster and systematized online for easy access to information,” said Íñigo Gurrea, healthcare manager, NTE-SENER. “On top of this, the system frees up time professionals may otherwise spend manually inoculating and streaking samples—time they could dedicate to other tasks with greater added value—helping to facilitate lab management.”

The DxM 6100 Autoplak Advanced System is compact for easy placement in tight workspaces. The open platform provides flexibility by allowing customers to use liquid transport tubes and consumables from various manufacturers, and enabling them to customize protocols to accommodate current processes. Quality is enhanced through traceability, standardization and safe processes that reduce cross-contamination risk. The highly reliable DxM 6100 Autoplak Advanced System enables laboratories to maximize uptime for fewer workflow interruptions, and is supported by Beckman Coulter’s expert service and support professionals.

The strategic partnership in Europe with NTE-SENER is part of Beckman Coulter’s ongoing commitment to help improve clinical microbiology operations through automation. It is an outgrowth of the Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Difference, the company’s mission to transform clinical laboratories into high-performing organizations; provide clinical information and analytics that put people first; and, deliver high-quality, accurate results through comprehensive, scalable and reliable solutions. Beckman Coulter is dedicated to forming partnerships that combine individual strengths for greater impact, allowing it to fulfill its promise that this is what partners do—work together to create innovative solutions that advance patient care.

About Beckman Coulter

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics helps healthcare and laboratory professionals provide better patient care by delivering the accurate diagnostic information they need, when they need it. For more than 80 years, Beckman Coulter has been the partner of choice for healthcare organizations. Our scalable instruments, comprehensive diagnostic tests and business management services are trusted by hospitals, laboratories and other critical care settings around the world. We share in our customers’ mission toward continuous improvement and quality patient care because we believe when efficiency and clinical outcomes are improved, patients benefit and we can move healthcare forward for every person.

About SENER and NTE-SENER

NTE-SENER is the brand of the SENER group that develops and markets solutions in the field of healthcare technology, with the aim of providing cost-efficient products that improve people’s quality of life as well as creating savings for hospitals and the health system.

NTE-SENER is made up of professionals with over 25 years’ experience developing, integrating and supplying high performance scientific and biomedical systems, instruments and equipment for scientific research and advanced applications.

SENER is a private engineering and technology group founded in 1956. It seeks to offer its clients the most advanced technological solutions and enjoys international recognition, thanks to its independence and its commitment to innovation and quality. SENER has a workforce of close to 2,500 professionals at its facilities in Algeria, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Mexico, Morocco, Poland, Portugal, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The group’s operating turnover exceeds €910 billion (2016 data).

