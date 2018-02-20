Telemedicine Devices Market 2018-2028 – Visiongain Report

Forecasts and Analysis by Device Type (Telemonitors, Peripheral Devices). Peripheral Devices (Blood Pressure Monitors, Blood Glucose Monitors, Weighing Scales, Pulse Oximeters, Peak Flow Meters, Others) and Geography, with Profiles of Leading Companies

The Global Telemedicine Devices market shows immense potential to grow in the future, growing in line with some emerging trends. One such trend is the increasing strategic partnerships in a move to introduce or diversify product portfolios pertaining to the delivery of healthcare.

It is estimated that in 2025, an estimated 1.56 billion adults will be living with hypertension. Telemedicine can help in better management of these diseases as well as help to reduce associated cost. The sickness, disability or death associated with chronic disease can be avoided through preventive measures and use of telemedicine. Moreover, when an older person is diagnosed with a chronic disorder, there is feeling of a loss of freedom and autonomy. Telemedicine can offer a good quality life for such patients at home.

• Global Telemedicine Devices market outlook and analysis from 2018-2028

• Global Telemedicine Devices submarket forecasts and analysis from 2018-2028

• Telemonitors

• Peripheral Devices:

– Blood Pressure Monitors

– Blood Glucose Monitors

– Weighing Scales

– Pulse Oximeters

– Peak Flow Meters

– Other Devices

• Key National Telemedicine Devices market forecasts 2018-2028

• US forecast 2018-2028

• Germany forecast 2018-2028

• UK forecast 2018-2028

• France forecast 2018-2028

• Italy forecast 2018-2028

• Spain forecast 2018-2028

• Japan forecast 2018-2028

• Brazil forecast 2018-2028

• Russia forecast 2018-2028

• India forecast 2018-2028

• China forecast 2018-2028

Companies Mentioned in the Report

19 Labs

3Derm Systems

AEMtec GmbH

Aerotel Ltd.

Aerotel Medical Systems Limited

AMD Global Telemedicine

American Well

American Well

Assured Independence

Avizia

Azalea Health

BAC Telemed

Bernoulli

Bewell Connect

Bio-Nexus

Biotronik, Inc.

Boston Scientific

Braster S.A.

Canfield Scientific

Canon USA

CareClix

Carena (Seattle).

CarePICS (Raleigh, NC, US).

ChoiceMMed America (Bristol, PA, US).

CliniCloud (Melbourne, Australia).

Cloud DX (Brooklyn, NY, US).

CMI Health (Alpharetta, Ga.).

Cohero Health (New York City NY, US).

ConnectedPulse (Dallas TX, US).

Contec Medical Systems (Qinhuangdao, China).

Continuity Health (Dallas TX, US).

Corventis Inc.

Covidien

CyraCom Language Solutions (Tucson, AZ, US).

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Connected Care (Lebanon, NH, US).

Dictum Health (Oakland, CA, US).

Digidose (Allentown, PA, US).

DocViaWeb (Coral Springs, FL, US)

Eagle Telemedicine (Atlanta, GA, US)

eClinicalWorks (Westborough, MA, US)

eDevice (Mérignac, France)

eimageglobal (Chapel Hill, NC, US)

Eko Devices (Berkeley, CA, US).

eVisit (Mesa, AZ, US).

Firefly Global (Belmont, MA, US)

ForaCare (Moorpark, CA, US).

GCX Corp. (Petaluma, CA, US)

GD (Ridgefield, NJ.).

GlobalMed (Scottsdale, AZ, US).

H3 System (Daejeon, South Korea).

Health Net Connect Virtual Solutions (Wixom, Mich.).

HealthInterlink

HeraMED (Netanya, Israel).

Hill-Rom Holdings

Hodei Technology (Indianapolis).

Honeywell Life Care Solutions

Honeywell Life Care Solutions (Brookfield, Wis.).

Huntingdon Telemed (Bonita Springs, FL, US).

IDEAL Life

Ideal Life (Toronto).

Imediplus (Hsinchu County, Taiwan).

Ingenium Healthcare Advisors (Washington, D.C.).

InSight Telepsychiatry (Marlton, NJ).

Insung Information (Seoul, South Korea).

InTouch Health (Goleta, CA, US).

Iron Bow Technologies (Chantilly, VA, US).

Jedmed (St. Louis).

LevMed (Tilburg, The Netherlands).

Lumens Integration (Hsinchu, Taiwan).

Lund Industries (Northbrook, IL, US).

MaxLife (St. Clair, Mich.).

Medimaging Integrated Solution (Taiwan).

Medpod (New York City NY, US).

Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland).

Medtronic, Plc.

Mend (Orlando).

MetTel (New York City NY, US).

MLS Telehealth (Greensboro, NC, US).

MobilDrTech (Sugar Land, Texas).

Modernizing Medicine (Boca Raton, FL, US).

Nidek (Fremont, CA, US).

Nonin Medical (Plymouth, Minn.).

Nonin Medical, Inc.

Nuvimedix (McAllen, Texas).

Omron Corporation

Oxitone Medical (Kfar Saba, Israel).

Pharma Supply (Wellington, FL, US).

PipelineRx (San Francisco CA, US).

Preventice Solutions

Questcare Telehealth (Dallas, TX, US)

Philips

Samsung

Sensely (San Francisco CA, US).

Sensogram Technologies (Plano, Texas).

SGS North America (Suwanee, Ga.).

SilverCloud Health (Dublin, Ireland).

Spry Health (Palo Alto, CA, US).

Stefanini Life Sciences (Brussels, Belgium).

swyMed (Lexington, MA, US).

Techmedic International (Syosset, NY, US).

Teladoc (Lewisville, Texas).

Telehealth Sensors (North Aurora, IL, US).

TeleSensi (Somerset West, South Africa)

Terason (Burlington, MA, US).

Thinklabs Medical (Centennial, CO, US).

TIMS Medical (Chelmsford, MA, US).

TokBox (San Francisco CA, US).

TytoCare (New York City NY, US).

United Concierge Medicine (Clifton Park, NY, US).

VeeMed (Sacramento, CA, US).

VGo (Nashua, NH, US).

Vidyo (Hackensack, NJ, US).

VisionFlex (Sydney, Australia).

ViTel Net (McLean, VA, US).

VivaInk (Santa Clara, CA, US).

Welch Allyn, Inc.

Zoom (San Jose, CA, US).

List of Organizations

Brazilian Ministry of Health

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)

Delta Health Alliance

East Central Mississippi Health Network

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Health Industrial Complex Executive Group

International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDRF)

Landon Pediatric Foundation of Ventura

Ministry Health Care of Wisconsin

Ministry of Development and Industry and Foreign Trade (MDIFT)

Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare in Japan

National Health Service (NHS)

Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA)

Russian Economic Development Ministry

the National Health and Family Planning Commission of the People’s Republic of China (NHFPC)

The office for national statistics

US Department of Agriculture (USDA)

