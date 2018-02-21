2018 Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Forecasts to 2023: Rising Global Cancer Epidemics is Driving the Market

The “Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Drug Sales, Pipeline Analysis (By Phase, Linker, Technology, and Indication) & Global Market Forecasts to 2023” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market is anticipated to witness a double digit growth during 2017-2023.

The report provides information about the current and future market scenario of the Global ADCs Market. The report also highlights the major drivers, such as increasing incidences of cancer and advances in linking technologies, for the Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market. Furthermore, the report also gives information related to the commercially available ADCs such as ADCETRIS, Kadcyla, Mylotarg and Besponsa.

Moreover, few hindrances, such as high cost of production cost, lack of experienced manufacturers and regulatory challenges, which are slowing down the growth of the Global ADCs Market, have also been mentioned in the report. In addition, the report also highlights various trends and developments taking place in this market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Global Cancer Epidemics

Advances in Linking Technologies Re-Instills Hope in ADC

Efforts towards Patent Protection to Drive ADC Market

Increasing Demand for Antibody Drug Conjugates

Challenges

Production Hurdles and Cost

Inadequacy of Experienced Manufacturers

Regulatory Challenges

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research View

2. Research Methodology

3. Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) – An Introduction

4. Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Outlook to 2023

5. Commercialized Antibody Drug Conjugates

6. Antibody Drug Conjugates Pipeline Analysis

7. Drivers and Challenges

8. Major Potential Antibody Drug Conjugates in Pipeline

9. Trends and Developments

10. Strategic Alliances in the Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Industry

11. Competitive Assessment

Bayer AG

Concortis Biotherapeutics

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

ImmunoGen, Inc.

Immunomedics, Inc.

NBE-Therapeutics

Oxford BioTherapeutics

Pfizer Inc.

Seattle Genetics, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

